Federal Government is not fighting Impunity – Femi Falana

18.04.2016 at By 6 Comments

Legal practitioner and Human Rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) has accused the Federal Government of impunity, particularly in the areas of extra judicial killings.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Falana said that the government of an independent African nation like Nigeria cannot afford to overlook the killing and mass burial of 347 of its citizens; that that is only possible in a colonial regime. He also condemned the killing of over 500 people in Benue and Taraba states by Fulani Herdsmen.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also said that President Buhari promised to fight both corruption and impunity. He said the president has made it clear that he is fighting corruption, but nothing is done concerning impunity.

Watch the video here:

6 Comments on Federal Government is not fighting Impunity – Femi Falana
  • nene+ April 18, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    No comment? Worshippers on the run!

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • ElessarisElendil April 19, 2016 at 12:48 am

      I’m impressed with your obsession.

      Love this! 6
  • nnenne April 18, 2016 at 10:43 pm

    You can say that again

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Tosin April 19, 2016 at 12:14 am

    Since Falz I can’t,

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • BABY ELEPANT April 19, 2016 at 4:58 am

    Er just wondering what on earth this guy had for breakfast, He sounded angry and frustrated. While attempting to make a point he made no sense. Seemed like he just discovered the word impunity.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • M April 19, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Hundreds of nigerians killed by fulani herdsmen and nigerians buried in mass graves. Our president chooses to release a statement calling pipeline vandals terrorists. Obviously president Buhari believes oil to be more important than nigerian lives. The terrible times we live in.

    Love this! 7 Reply
