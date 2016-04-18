Federal Government is not fighting Impunity – Femi Falana

Legal practitioner and Human Rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) has accused the Federal Government of impunity, particularly in the areas of extra judicial killings.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Falana said that the government of an independent African nation like Nigeria cannot afford to overlook the killing and mass burial of 347 of its citizens; that that is only possible in a colonial regime. He also condemned the killing of over 500 people in Benue and Taraba states by Fulani Herdsmen.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also said that President Buhari promised to fight both corruption and impunity. He said the president has made it clear that he is fighting corruption, but nothing is done concerning impunity.

Watch the video here: