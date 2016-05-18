BellaNaija

Watch Wowo Boyz’ New Skit “Meet the Parents”

18.05.2016

The Wowo Boyz keep fans laughing with their skits on Instagram. Check out this new skit called “Meet the Parents”.

The guy thought he had won the “lottery”, but…

  • Anonymous May 18, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    Yawns

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • becca May 18, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    that was quite stupid.

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • Ij May 18, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    I did not laugh once…

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • onetallgirl May 18, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    this was so lame and unrealistic, this would NEVER happen in a real Nigerian home! Next!!

    Love this! 121 Reply
  • Omoh May 18, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Hahahahahaha

    Love this! 121 Reply
  • Gomba anazode May 18, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    No tea no shade but didn’t bother to click. I find dem boring if they weren’t good looking and easy on d eyes doubt they would be dis popular. Where is tenientertainer, olsnetwork, tout kitchen, two angry men, africatoday show, sexy photo, naijarish baby. I miss d old guys. Why do Nigerians lack consistency, dats y we can’t get as big as foreign YouTubers. Smh

    Love this! 124 Reply
    • Jade May 19, 2016 at 7:11 pm

      Don’t blame those that you mentioned. Their parent probably in their ears saying is youtube a job? U better go and be a doctor, lawyer or engineer. These foreigners, their parent support them so they are able to be more innovative, creative and consistent.
      Also, Nigerians like fast money. And youtube is a gradual process before the fame and money. So, naijas are not making “big” money they just vanish.
      There are successful naija youtubers like Patricia bright, shirley eniang, Jackie Aina, Deji and brother, etc Their parent support them and see how they are shinning on youtube.

      Love this! 116
