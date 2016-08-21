BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Style: How to Rock your Pre-Wrapped Turban in 4 Different Ways with Segun Gele

21.08.2016 at By 3 Comments

We totally agree with Segun Gele, this turban craze is real!

In this video Segun is showing us how to wear the pre wrapped turbans that are getting quite popular now. The methods he shows us in this tutorial are the double wrap, the single wrap, the high wrap or unicorn style and the flat back method. He uses an extra pashmina scarf to achieve a low or high bun before using the pre wrapped turbans over it.

Watch the Video

3 Comments on BN Style: How to Rock your Pre-Wrapped Turban in 4 Different Ways with Segun Gele
  • Omo August 21, 2016 at 7:31 pm

    Thank you Segun!!! This tutorial is great and so easy.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • chi August 22, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Thank you Segun for this video. Have watched some of your videos and i must say, you make a good teacher. Where can one buy the turban in Lagos?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Asa August 22, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    Thank you so much

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija