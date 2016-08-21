BN Style: How to Rock your Pre-Wrapped Turban in 4 Different Ways with Segun Gele

We totally agree with Segun Gele, this turban craze is real!

In this video Segun is showing us how to wear the pre wrapped turbans that are getting quite popular now. The methods he shows us in this tutorial are the double wrap, the single wrap, the high wrap or unicorn style and the flat back method. He uses an extra pashmina scarf to achieve a low or high bun before using the pre wrapped turbans over it.

Watch the Video