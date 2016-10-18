Oluwatosin Arodudu: I Stand with the Little Boys of Today

We live in a society where the custodians of patriarchy have dominated and oppressed women for too long. Women have been subjugated for ages. There is a war brewing; raging like a volcano at the brink of eruption and the consequence is going to splatter on all and sundry. I am a mother, and I fear for my little boy. The war on gender equality is not new; as a gender equality advocate, I have seen some men fight violently to hold onto their power of dominance. They view feminism as an affront on their manhood and entitlements. An Ogun (god of iron) and Sango (god of thunder) worshiper suddenly becomes a Bible thumping preacher, screaming like prophet Isaiah in the wilderness and condemning every woman to a life of submission and silence – even at the glaring face of oppression.
Oppression is sweet for a person who has been used to power, hence I do not blame them so much. They were groomed to see women as objects of subjugation, objectifying every woman and expecting submission from every woman they come in contact with. They get angry at any woman who dares have a voice and a functioning alert brain.
Do not get me wrong, this abhorrence for gender equality is not displayed by the male gender alone; even females are also custodians of patriarchy. The old matriarchs endorsed patriarchy hook line and sinker. They bore their pains of living a life of subjugation, with heads bowed, waiting for the time when they would be in control and exercise their repressed anger and bitterness as a form of control on the young women coming after them.
They taught their sons never to give way to any woman, nor allow her have a voice where he is. They shut their daughters and daughters-in-law up, when their sons are talking. They treat their sons like kings riddled with every form of entitlement mentality. Yet I do not blame them because habits, believes, imbibed characters and addiction is a difficult cycle to break. The little boys of yesterday, saw yesterday’s fathers live a life of dominance, power and control over women, hence they followed their footsteps and became a chip of the old block. But enough of the blames on the doorsteps of the old patriarchs and matriarchs!
Our generation has to change the narratives. We have to accept gender equality wholeheartedly and teach our little boys right from when they begin to assimilate their environment that a female is never inferior to them. We have to create a society for our little girls which enables them to view gender equality as a normal way of life, they need not grow up with bitterness, so as not to position them on the path of resentment against the male gender.
As a father who resents the idea of gender equality, are you going to be able to stand tomorrow and watch your daughter being subjugated by a man? Be it at the work place, her marriage or the society in general? Are you going to be able to watch your son in law turn your daughter to a haggard, old shrew due to being left alone with child care, house chores and also a huge chunk of the bills? Isn’t that going to break your heart to pieces? You might not get my drift now nor envisage it because you are revelling in the dividends of patriarchy and dominance at the moment, but I tell you I have seen father’s go ballistic with anger and pain at how their daughters are being maltreated today, yet they maltreated their wives and other women yesterday.
I am a mother, and I am scared, scared of the society and the venom patriarchy has created in the heart of women. Girls are now being raised to be hard, independent and no nonsense. Majority of women of today have broken out from the chains of subjugation. We are not ready to be cowered by patriarchy anymore. We have found our voices and we are grooming our girls never to lose theirs.
While we train the girls to be hard and independent, we groom the boys to be tolerant, loving and responsible. Are these little boys going to have a life of peace despite the training we are going to give to them? Are they not going to be judged and adjudged for any little mistake by a society which has succeeded in breeding and creating mean matriarchs who views the majority of the male gender as an entitled lots? Are these boys not going to be given black eyes, broken heads and torn lips at any little misunderstanding by our learned kung fu and taekwando trained daughters? Ohhh patriarchy what have you done to our little boys of today whom we are training not to follow your steps? What future of happiness do these little boys have?
Come all and sundry, let us go back to the drawing board, let us create a balanced world. Let us teach our little boys and girls that every gender is equal and should be treated equally. Let us teach them through our ways of life and homely gesticulation that mutual respect is key in this condescending world. Let us raise our little ones to grow up without any form of resentment towards any gender. Only then can we have a balanced world, filled with people of humane hearts who dwell together in peace and harmony.
I am Oluwatosin Olajumoke Arodudu and I stand with the little boys of today.
Spot on
Bravo for this articulate, honest, unbiased and straightforward piece. We spend too much girls teaching girls/women how to please, serve, obey, honor and respect boys/men that we forget to teach boys/men how to do the same for girls/women. We spend too much time teaching girls/women how to close their legs, how to dress to fit a certain standard, how to avoid being victims of various assault and abuse but forget to teach our boys/men how to keep their penis in their pants, how to avoid being perpetrators and abusers, etc. We are all humans… we all bleed red, go through struggles and bliss in life. We all have feelings and emotions and that alone makes us EQUAL regardless of what some religion, cultures, etc try to claim. If I’m to believe that man is superior to woman then should I also believe that whites are superior to blacks? We can’t choose and pick which form of discrimination is acceptable or unacceptable us. Do undo others as you wish them to do unto you. Don’t look at your wives, GFs, mothers, etc. as unequal to you then scream racism when oyibo man looks at you in the same light. Don’t scream ageism when you don’t get that job for being too young or too old meanwhile you are okay with discriminating against someone because of his or her religious beliefs, etc. Simply put, do not not ask for what you cannot/will not give and do not ask for what cannot/will not you do.
But whites are superior to black people …jokes apart,there is something wrong with black people..it is not fair..I Guess that is the question we all have to ask our creator. .we can deny it all we want..infact, forget about white people, when you compare other races ,blacks are the bottom of the barrel.
Sometimes I wish we had not gotten our independence in 1960. .If there is anything like a next life, i will hustle spiritually not to come back as a black person or a woman.
Na wa @John. This is serious. I pray your realities change in Jesus name. When God gives you some experiences, you will never regret being black. I don’t think Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, Madam Alakija or even Uche Pedro has regrets. So many of them I can’t mention. Have you seen a white girl at the call and beckon of a Nigerian man. I was at a wedding 2weeks ago and was extremely amazed at the love this white girl showed her Nigerian husband. He grew up in the US so no paper issues. The girl later changed to a nice iro and Baba withe beautifully tied gele. She danced to the front and was very excited. She attended Thanksgiving at her husband’s Nigerian church the next day, leaving her very Porsche church. I pray your experiences change. I don’t regret being black. I pray for a great and peaceful life. When God blesses you and the world notices you, your skin color will not matter. In fact, all colors will honor and respect you.
I agree with you o! Black people, black brain….pls forgive me if u feel insulted by this.
Lmao!! I want to hate you so bad right now but you’re hilarious!
The spiritual hustle will be real o…
Lol whites are not superior to blacks. However, blacks are at the bottom of the barrel because of our lack of critical thinking/reasoning and evaluation. Let us not also forget that blacks do not embrace progression. In 2016 we still encounter issues such FGM, Child Bride, and lets not forget Buhari’s callous statement about women belonging to the kitchen and other rooms. SMH!!!!
Why wouldn’t we remain at the bottom?
Whites aren’t to black people. They just have a better way of thinking, reasoning and then acting. They then to make informed decisions based on facts.
They aren’t perfect they have their challenges too like any other society.
Women cannot raise men to be anything and by that I mean that children learn by examples of what is shown to them. If we allow oppression, we teach our sons and daughters that it’s okay so the 1st step is respecting ourselves, refusing to be oppressed and walking out of need be without getting bitter.
I loved this article a lot
Very lovely article.
While I don’t believe in this ‘equality’ brouhaha, I agree we need to treat each other fairly and decently. Every lady should be like our sister and every gent like our brother. Talk of how “men are scum” is overshadowing talk on FGM, child marriage and female right to inheritance.
Many women are being indoctrinated with venomous ideology, all in the name of fighting for independence. The blowback from men is already spreading in the West.
Again, great article
Hi Egghead, can you please tell us exactly why you don’t believe in equality?Seriously, I’d like to know. Thanks.
Don’t be afraid for your male wards growing. I am not and will not be.
Yes, girls, ladies and women hate men with passion. Infact, girls are on top of the cheating pyramid. Girls no longer date/marry for love but for substance (even the most spiritual of them). You read confessions of married women on SDk sleeping around; you read how a 23yr old girl will blackmail a man to obtain 185k from a man…..ladies are on top of their games now. Ladies build houses without their husbands knowledge, you read on SDK how women are poisoning their husbands; you read on Linda Ikeji this morning how a woman hired people to kill her husband……
But you know what, the more the hatred for men, the more enlightened the men too are. Have you realized that ladies have never had it so bad in marriage like this before? The men are no longer getting married to them. The men are now wise and dont incorporate them into their finances and inheritance; they are no longer the next of kin. Men are no longer getting committed, infact they prefer to spend 5k on a prostitute than have a useless feminist as a girlfriend who only brags and collects his money with nothing to show for it.
In essence, do not be afraid for the boys. A guy man cannot guy a guy man.
The more the ladies hate men, the more the men wisen up, use them, dont commit to them and hate them.
Sooner or later, the very few good men available, 7 women will be hustling to bear his name!
That is what’s up
Lmao you are so unfortunate and you don’t even know. It’s the confidence you used to write this that is cracking me up ?. All the submission our mothers practiced I wonder why their marriages were not heaven on earth. It’s money that is paining you oma se o ???????? bolo
e dey pain you say you will soon start sharing your bf/hubby with 6 other ladies ba?
pele
Next time, come as a male but in this current world, deal with it
I’m slightly confused by your article. You insinuate that girls are being raised to be independent and hard and boys to be tolerant and responsible… how did you come to this conclusion? From my perspective as young mothers we have to be more intentional than our parents were and raise both genders to have great character and skills. Those separate character and emotional behaviour training has done nothing good for our culture. I.e telling boys not to cry…be a big boy..what does being a big boy have to do with not crying? So you automatically start teaching boys not to express their feelings. Whlist your little girl gets a hug and kisses when she cries. Let’s just keep it focused and simple. I commit to raising both my children to be filled with character and morals. Have you not seen the amount of sexually confused adults….The girl is told to wait for the right person. The boy is told at 13 just don’t get any girl pregnant. Construing the idea that as a boy the association between seX for him is just enjoyable and not emotiona.whlist telling the lie to the young girl that her identity is in the ability to wait for the pefect guy. When been ready for seX is so much more…..grown adults are a mirror of childhood complexies
Hi caramel, you got it mixed up. The article says girls are now being raised to be independent and hard. Yes no one wants to raise a timid little girl anymore, girls are now being raised to see the world through a different lens than the lens most of the people in the previous generation had, and are struggling to correct now. Mothers of nowadays whom I have come across are also determined to raise better sons. We need to keep it balanced, the article says we need to accept gender equality and see it as a normal way of life, so the resentment on going now would not be passed to the coming generation. That way there is balance and equality would not even be an issue to be fought over or rejected vehemently like it’s been done by the custodians of patriarchy now.
Hello Oluwatosin Arodudu, I really liked reading your article. You put some thoughts into this. Anyway I believe the difference in thinking in this generation stem from how we were raised. Our parents gave the girls the tools to not only be domestically inclined but you must be able to financially take care of yourself as well. Girls were encouraged to go to school, have careers but we were still trained to know how to cook, clean, etc. I consider myself a well rounded human being for this. Not only can I take care of my needs but I’m not clueless in the homefront. Now for the boys, the socialization was quite different. The boys were only socialized to be independent and view domestic work or traditional feminine roles as inferior. This causes an imbalance between gender relations, hence the clashes. And then if you add social, cultural, religious injustices meted to women and the failure of the government to prosecute perpetrators of heinous crimes against women, we get a full blown gender war, not only clashes. I can see how the statement on raising girls to be independent and hard and boys to be tolerant and responsible can be misinterpreted. That statement could read like we are enforcing the exchange character traits between the sexes rather than adopting the good traits that tradition may have restricted to one gender. For example, traditionally femininity would include gentleness, empathy, and sensitivity and masculinity will be defined by courage, independence and assertiveness. So by adopting the good traits in each other, a female or male should not only be assertive, but empathetic or sensitive as well. Not only should one be independent or courageous, but imbibe traits like kindness, gentleness as well. Nevertheless, I enjoyed your article.
Thank you so much Engoz, you summarized very beautifully.
Balance…