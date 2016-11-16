BellaNaija

BN Beauty: Don’t Touch Zara’s Hair! Efik Zara speaks on People Touching her Hair & Questioning it’s Authenticity

16.11.2016

In this video, natural hair vlogger Efik Zara speaks on people touching her hair and questioning it’s authenticity, asking if it’s really her hair or not. Here’s what she said;

This is a rant/story time type of vid about my experiences with people touching and/or trying to touch my hair. I hate when people touch my hair y’all! This is me coming to talk to you guys about it!

I talk about what I consider to be appropriate and inappropriate when it comes to hair touching/questioning and I invite my viewers to share their stories and opinions.

Watch the Video

  • artklub November 16, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    zara you are cute but #firstworldproblems #newblacktears #getoveritletsmoveontheworldisburning

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Marian November 16, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    For the sake of my sanity i had to decide to embrace it and now it doesn’t bother me anymore. It’s actually helped me bond better with some of my patient. Sometimes i offer a one time touch and feel to some of the sweetest ones.
    I’m going to be wearing a braided wig next week so i’m already preparing myself for the many questions i will have to answer.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Marlvina November 16, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    You no fit slap their hands?

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ankara November 16, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    I love this article. For me touching ones hair withou permission is disrespectful. In many parts of asia you can’t touch someone’s hair unless that person is a kid. Permission is needed to touch an adult’s hair. Back to Africa and our supertitious beliefs. There are some parts of our society where it is believed that some individuals touch ones hair with bad hands. What do i mean, they touch to bewitch it. Soon the hair breaks down n you even lose hair. I think if someone is not so close to you stop touching their hair. Just My view.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Sonia Paloma November 16, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    Seems me I am from another planet ehnn, I love it when people touch my hair. They are always amazed at the different hairstyle I have on. in as much as you ask for permission before doing it, i am good

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mahka November 16, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Asides from crazy superstitions, its only polite to ask for permission to touch someone’s hair…When my natural hair is out, people stare , only the bold ones give compliments and the really bold ones ask to touch n feel my hair texture. I smile and let them, some might be considering to transition so this kinda encourages them..
    Zara, this something I don’t think you can control; people wanna touch your hair, let them or smile n give a chessy excuse( like a headache).
    BTW, the worst is when I visit a saloon, that gets so awkward…you cant say no.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • fointail November 16, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Hell No!!!! DONT TOUCH MY HAIR!!!!!!!!!!! I HATE IT! Ask me at least. all you hair admirers and customers in a salon. But….. Only My BAE can touch my hair without asking, caress it …especially during love making. it feels like one million pounds. Oh Goodness!! # strolling past# Lol. . try it Zara. bet you will love it.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • jhennique November 18, 2016 at 6:55 am

    The worst are the ones that done even ask

    Love this! 4 Reply
  

