BN2016Epilogues: A Year of Turn Around & Blessings for Mirabel

It’s that time of the year when members of the BellaNaija community come together to bond over shared experiences in the last 12 months. As with the previous editions of this series, we put out a call for you to send us your stories. {Click here if you missed it}

We’re happy to start the 2016 Epilogues with Mirabel’s story – and it will make you smile!

***

Hmmmm, 2016 what more can I say, a wonderful year filled with testimonies and surprises.

All I can say is that there is a God and he is still in the business of blessing people. You see 2015 was a bad horrible year for me, I was in a relationship where I gave and gave and gave for 3 years and he left without even an explanation. He just stopped picking my calls. I cried, blamed myself and was really destabilized. My career was not moving forward everything was just at a standstill. I was bitter, depressed and sad.

January 2016 a friend took me to MFM camp where I renewed my relationship with my father. I emptied my account and sowed a seed that way and promised God that I needed a turn around this year. I also made a vow to clean the house of God which I started every Saturday at my own church parish in RCCG.

A month later I met my husband. Guys, he is God sent, he knew what he wanted and said God sent him to me. He is everything I want in a man and more and to top all stories just 6 months of dating he proposed. I must tell you, when a guy is God sent there is no drama or headache.

October 2016, we got married. Remember, also that I have been stuck at the entry level position at my office for 3 years. Guys, 2 months to my wedding I got a mail from HR advising me to get ready for the promotion exam, I wrote the exams, passed. My dears, I have been promoted miraculously just like that.

In conclusion, I will advise all reading this to hold onto God. There is always a ray of light at the end of the tunnel. I am married to a God fearing man, promoted at work. My mum finally got her VISA and funds to expand her business. I can’t share all the amazing things that happened to me and my family this year even in the midst of recession.

God is really still in the business of blessing people, hold on, don’t let go, find him, love him, and most importantly work for him and he will lift you high. I seriously can’t wait for 2017 to welcome my TWINS.