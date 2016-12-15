BN2016Epilogues: A Year of Turn Around & Blessings for Mirabel

It’s that time of the year when members of the BellaNaija community come together to bond over shared experiences in the last 12 months. As with the previous editions of this series, we put out a call for you to send us your stories. {Click here if you missed it}
We’re happy to start the 2016 Epilogues with Mirabel’s story – and it will make you smile!
***
Hmmmm, 2016 what more can I say, a wonderful year filled with testimonies and surprises.
All I can say is that there is a God and he is still in the business of blessing people. You see 2015 was a bad horrible year for me, I was in a relationship where I gave and gave and gave for 3 years and he left without even an explanation. He just stopped picking my calls. I cried, blamed myself and was really destabilized. My career was not moving forward everything was just at a standstill. I was bitter, depressed and sad.
January 2016 a friend took me to MFM camp where I renewed my relationship with my father. I emptied my account and sowed a seed that way and promised God that I needed a turn around this year. I also made a vow to clean the house of God which I started every Saturday at my own church parish in RCCG.
A month later I met my husband. Guys, he is God sent, he knew what he wanted and said God sent him to me. He is everything I want in a man and more and to top all stories just 6 months of dating he proposed. I must tell you, when a guy is God sent there is no drama or headache.
October 2016, we got married. Remember, also that I have been stuck at the entry level position at my office for 3 years. Guys, 2 months to my wedding I got a mail from HR advising me to get ready for the promotion exam, I wrote the exams, passed. My dears, I have been promoted miraculously just like that.
In conclusion, I will advise all reading this to hold onto God. There is always a ray of light at the end of the tunnel. I am married to a God fearing man, promoted at work. My mum finally got her VISA and funds to expand her business. I can’t share all the amazing things that happened to me and my family this year even in the midst of recession.
God is really still in the business of blessing people, hold on, don’t let go, find him, love him, and most importantly work for him and he will lift you high. I seriously can’t wait for 2017 to welcome my TWINS.
Congrats girl! Glory be to God
why do people lie? lol
My dear Temi, I wish I was leing but not, God is and will continue to bless people. Just key in
Congrats remain blessed and enjoy life!
GOOD news. Praise GOD
Congrats. May you have more reasons to rejoice and celebrate in the coming year in Jesus name . Amen
I feel sober after reading this. I key into your testimony. Yeah! God is still in the business of doing miracles and he’ll do mine very soon
What an encouraging story. God is good. I know he will perfect all that concerns us, amen.
Our God is indeed Faithful
Amazing God
I’m so happy for you dear. God will do more in the new year. Cheers
Awesome God!
We shouldn’t be naysayers. God is still in the business of answering prayers. I didn’t get the vibe that she lied. I sense the chikdlike like faith this lady exhibited. She is sensible to attribute all her blessings to God and share with all. Every good and perfect gift is from God. No cliche…
I key into this and God if you will help me get married next year, i will share my testimony in Jesus name.
Congratulations! God bless and keep you.
Yayyyyyyy! OMG Thanks Bella Naija. Thanks all, and I must say God has been wonderful and he will continue to be. Super excited to share my testimony.