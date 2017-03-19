BellaNaija

#MTVShugaDS: WATCH Episode 1 of MTV Shuga Season 5 – “Welcome Home”

19.03.2017

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Season 5 of MTV Shuga has kicked off and we’ve got episode 1 – “Welcome Home” – for you to watch on BN TV.

Bongi returns to Johannesburg where she bumps into an old friend and makes several new ones. We meet Reggie, a talented artist and his best friend Q, who have different feelings about different girls. Femi starts a new job in a new city, can he impress his boss, Rakeem?

  • Nne March 19, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Nice one! Looking forward to more episodes bellanaija.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • main profit March 19, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    beautiful

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • DIMBO ATIYA March 19, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Loved the pace. Totally enjoyed it. But SHUGA Season 1 (KENYA) still the best.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Nick in … anything March 20, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Put Nick Mutuma in anything….and the viewers will come from everywhere. That guy is fine for days.

    Love this! 4 Reply
