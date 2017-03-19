MTVShugaDS: WATCH Episode 1 of MTV Shuga Season 5 – “Welcome Home”

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Season 5 of MTV Shuga has kicked off and we’ve got episode 1 – “Welcome Home” – for you to watch on BN TV.

Bongi returns to Johannesburg where she bumps into an old friend and makes several new ones. We meet Reggie, a talented artist and his best friend Q, who have different feelings about different girls. Femi starts a new job in a new city, can he impress his boss, Rakeem?

Watch below.

