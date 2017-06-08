BN TV: Watch Episode 1 Of Liz Osho’s Now That You Are Married as the Guests Discuss ‘Sex in Marriage’

In our African society today, marriage is a constant hot topic, as many hold varying opinions influenced by their respective cultural norms.

That is why this talk Show, “Now That You’re Married” is a must-watch, as it is subject matter most can relate to.

Hosted by Liz Osho, who is a

journalist and publicist, the show is centered on marriage in

capital cities.

The show will be airing on Africa Magic for the next two weeks (13 episodes)

This newly released show’s episode 1 is about Sex before and during marriage featuring Lola Maja, Enokoko Johnson and Oyindamola Ogunjimi on the show.

Watch