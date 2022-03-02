Connect with us

Nollywood Promotions

Showmax is Celebrating IWD 2022 by turning the Spotlight on Women in Nollywood

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Stars Showed Up for Faithia Williams’ Birthday Celebration Over the Weekend

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Welcome to an Epic Tale of Love, Friendship & Heartbreak: Watch Episode 1 of "Love Like This"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Monalisa Chinda Coker, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru entertained the audience in PH with a great stage performance of "Philomena" 

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke & Adedimeji Lateef to star in new comedy film "Passport"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series "Love Like This"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Meg Otanwa Deserves All the Flowers for Her Outstanding Role in "For Maria Ebun Pataki" | #BNMeetTheStar

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Has Kim Learned Her Lesson? Find Out in Episode 6 of "Third Avenue"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mayowa Mula Releases "The Little Things" Short Film Starring Himself & Simi Drey

Nollywood

Showmax is Celebrating IWD 2022 by turning the Spotlight on Women in Nollywood

Published

6 hours ago

 on

March is a special month set aside to celebrate women internationally. Video streaming service, Showmax, has announced that it will honour 30 women who have made and are making iconic contributions to Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.


During March, Showmax will publish a profile each day about a different woman who has contributed to the industry’s growth, from fast-rising stars to A-list actresses and producers. Some of these women include Bimbo Ademoye, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Genevieve Nnaji, Kate Henshaw, Chineylove Eze, Biodun Stephen and Tope Oshin.

Showmax will also shine the light on many of the women behind the scenes, without whom Nollywood will not be able to function. This means that Showmax will highlight several Nollywood directors, costumiers, set designers, writers, and makeup artists doing exploits. They include award-winning makeup artist Lola Maja, costume designer Yolanda Okereke-Fubara, popular screenwriter Dami Elebe, award-winning set designer and makeup artist Uche Nancy, and many more.

Speaking on why Showmax is spotlighting these women, Head of Content: Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro, said,

“As a platform created by Africans for Africans to showcase and tell original stories that resonate, it is important to recognise everyone that contributes to telling these stories, and particularly the women who have played a remarkable part in the growth of what is one of the biggest film industries in the world. These women, some of who work behind the scenes, have continued to invest their time and talent towards pushing the African narrative, and this is a cause that is very dear to us at Showmax.”

To this end, Showmax will recognise the strong women both in front and behind the camera in Nollywood throughout Women’s History Month, and especially on March 8, International Women’s Day. The streaming platform will also highlight several movies and series with strong female leads, especially strong black women.

You can watch one or many of such movies or series on the streaming platform, as well as a host of other great content. To read more about these brilliant women, Showmax will recognise this month and watch movies with strong female leads, like A Thousand Ways To Break A Cheating Man, Atarodo, The Rishantes, E.V.E, Unmarried, and more; visit www.showmax.com.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Eghanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Dealing With Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA)

Beat Plastic Pollution One Bottle at a Time When You Join DonateNG’s “Bottle Toilet” Initiative
css.php