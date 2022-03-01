Get ready for unending Fun as “Come Play Naija” Show debuts on Africa Magic

Africa Magic has announced the launch of a new game show, Come Play Naija, hosted by media personality, Hero Daniels. This show will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, and will air Thursdays and Fridays from 9 pm, and every Saturday from 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family to customers on DStv and GOtv.

Here’s what to expect from the game show:

Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show involving two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of Naira and other surprise prizes, including a brand-new car.

The show is divided into five segments with different games – Trivia games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from 400,000 Naira to 2 million Naira. Contestants stand a chance of winning up to million Naira per episode! Viewers will also take part in a special Home-Play Edition on the Saturday live show to win cash prizes weekly. You have to be an active DStv or GOtv subscriber to qualify for the Home Play.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said

“We are very excited about our latest show, which happens to be a first-of-its-kind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March”.

Here’s how you can tune in to join the fun. You can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe. DStv viewers will be able to watch this game show on the go with the DStv App on multiple devices at no additional cost!

For more information on Come Play Naija and other Africa Magic programming, visit africamagic.tv. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AMComePlayNaija

