Season 3 of Officer Titus is Here! Watch the First Episode on BN TV

Ndani TV is back with the third season of hit show “Officer Titus“. Guess what? Officer Titus now has two loyal sidekicks, Akpo and Odafe.
Watch the hilarious first episode below:
16.06.2017 at By BN TV 3 Comments
This was actually real funny.
But where’s season 3 of Gidi Up and Season2 of Rumour Has it?? I’ve been asking Ndanitv on their Instagram page but they pretend like they don’t see the message! How do you guys stop shows that have huge followings, isn’t the idea of the platform to grow the audience. Na wa oh!!
hahahahahaha………soooooo funny