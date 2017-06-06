BN TV: Wale Gates talks Fear, Family, Fitness, Comedy & More on a New Episode of Funmi Iyanda’s “Ask Funmi

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means…

… it’s time for a new episode of Funmi Iyanda‘s “Ask Funmi” vlog!

On this episode she chats with UK-based Nigerian comedian Wale Gates about domestic violence, fitness regime, family as well as the comedy business. The MC stated that his innate desire to say whatever he pleases has prevented him from doing many shows in Nigeria. In his words:

Honestly, I want to look at powerful people and say [my mind]. I don’t like when comedians have to be stupid to make rich people laugh. I hate that thing. No, I don’t want to do that. In the Nigerian system, they do that. I want to be able to say what I want. Someone like Ali Baba, it’s taken him years to be able to do that. I don’t want to wait that long. I want to be able to speak to power now. Would I be able to do it in Nigeria? No. If I see something, I have to say it. The reason why Nigerian comedians can’t afford to be arrogant is that they need to conform so that money will come in.

Watch the video below:

