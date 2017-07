Princess K aka Tiny Krucial is an 8-year-old dancer who totally obliterates this dance-off at the ADC2017.

Her dance steps are so good, it’s hard to believe she’s just 8, she clearly won this dance battle without breaking a sweat.

Watch the video below:

She's got talent 🙌 At just 8 years old @princesskofficial totally won this dance battle at the #ADC2017 A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:24am PDT