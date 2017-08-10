Can you tell Who’s responsible for the killing?

Hi BellaNaijarians! It’s time to put your detective cap on.
Let us know who is responsible for the killing in the photo below.
We think the waiter and the deceased should be among the options though… Well, maybe it is to narrow the options. Let us know your thoughts.
If any one amongst them did, then it could be the lady in that scarf. The victim is lying on the floor of the female toilet.
Number 4: I cant see his knife anywhere! probably in the Ladies?….
Number 4 cos his knife is missing
The man on Table 4 may be eating with his knife.. we cannot see what the man on Table 1 is doing..It may be the man on Table 1…
No 4
no knife anywhere and i can see he is tensed judgin from how he is eating .
Did she commit suicide? 🙂
NO 3, Her hands are under the table cloth.
It’s number 3 her heart is beating😋🙄
Oshe!!! Baddest.
You saw a beating heart in that picture?
You can’t “see” the lub-dub sound? Hian o @omolekki
😂😂😂😂😂 you just killed
No 4. The murder weapon issa knife.
His knife is missing
They all have knife with them…except for the man in table 4..his knife is missing and that’s probably the knife he used on the lady. Secondly, he is the only one without a chair in front of him, he is not expecting anybody.
THE woman on hijab
IS NO 4 THE SAME KIND OF KNIFE THEY USE IS THE SAME KNIFE MISSING ON HIS TABLE .
could be the woman in HIJAB.. why is her bag open? like she took something out of it
No 4. His knife is missing, and also notice his shirt is torn and there’s a red piece near the victim.
No. 3 (the woman on hijab).she is not eating yet one of her cutlery is missing.She is a woman and could enter the ladies without suspicion.Her bag is open for no reason (maybe she hid the knife in the bag while going to the ladies )
No 4 because:
1. He has no knife on his table – he used it to kill the woman. How do I know he isn’t eating with his knife? – Because he is eating with chopsticks (check out the positioning of his fingers)
2. A piece of his red shirt is torn.
3. That torn piece from the red shirt is lying on the floor next to the deceased.
4. He has a streak of blood on his neck.
5. He is visibly tense.
Or perhaps the artist who did the drawing/painting?
Looked up the answer. It is #3 because she is the only one that can go into the lady’s room.
I was hoping it will be something more clever …….