Can you tell Who’s responsible for the killing?

Hi BellaNaijarians! It’s time to put your detective cap on.

Let us know who is responsible for the killing in the photo below.

We think the waiter and the deceased should be among the options though… Well, maybe it is to narrow the options. Let us know your thoughts.

  • Og Nd August 10, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    If any one amongst them did, then it could be the lady in that scarf. The victim is lying on the floor of the female toilet.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • ***** August 10, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Number 4: I cant see his knife anywhere! probably in the Ladies?….

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Bookie August 10, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Number 4 cos his knife is missing

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • olajumoke August 10, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    The man on Table 4 may be eating with his knife.. we cannot see what the man on Table 1 is doing..It may be the man on Table 1…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • patty bo August 10, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    No 4
    no knife anywhere and i can see he is tensed judgin from how he is eating .

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Fear God… August 10, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Did she commit suicide? 🙂

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Mela August 10, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    NO 3, Her hands are under the table cloth.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • #Proudnigerian August 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    It’s number 3 her heart is beating😋🙄

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • honey omo lekki August 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Oshe!!! Baddest.

      You saw a beating heart in that picture?

      Love this! 18
    • #Proudnigerian August 10, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      You can’t “see” the lub-dub sound? Hian o @omolekki

      Love this! 2
    • patty boo August 10, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      😂😂😂😂😂 you just killed

      Love this! 1
  • LemmeRant August 10, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    No 4. The murder weapon issa knife.
    His knife is missing

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Sam August 10, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    They all have knife with them…except for the man in table 4..his knife is missing and that’s probably the knife he used on the lady. Secondly, he is the only one without a chair in front of him, he is not expecting anybody.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • mojisola August 10, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    THE woman on hijab

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • KRISTEN August 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    IS NO 4 THE SAME KIND OF KNIFE THEY USE IS THE SAME KNIFE MISSING ON HIS TABLE .

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mockingbird August 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    could be the woman in HIJAB.. why is her bag open? like she took something out of it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • honey omo lekki August 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Oshe!!! Baddest.

    You saw a beating heart in that picture?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Meee August 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    No 4. His knife is missing, and also notice his shirt is torn and there’s a red piece near the victim.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ngozi August 10, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    No. 3 (the woman on hijab).she is not eating yet one of her cutlery is missing.She is a woman and could enter the ladies without suspicion.Her bag is open for no reason (maybe she hid the knife in the bag while going to the ladies )

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • SHE August 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    No 4 because:

    1. He has no knife on his table – he used it to kill the woman. How do I know he isn’t eating with his knife? – Because he is eating with chopsticks (check out the positioning of his fingers)

    2. A piece of his red shirt is torn.

    3. That torn piece from the red shirt is lying on the floor next to the deceased.

    4. He has a streak of blood on his neck.

    5. He is visibly tense.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • didi August 10, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      Or perhaps the artist who did the drawing/painting?

      Love this! 1
  • RealNigerian August 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Looked up the answer. It is #3 because she is the only one that can go into the lady’s room.

    I was hoping it will be something more clever …….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

