Dear Diary…Stretch marks are real! Watch a New Episode of Dolapo Sijuwade’s Pregnancy vlog series

15.08.2017

Soon-to-be mummy, Dolapo Sijuwade is taking us all along on her pregnancy journey with her new vlog series My Pregnancy Diaries.

On this episode, she talks about stretch marks and Braxton Hicks!

Watch

Comment  1

  • Not Bitter Kola August 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Lol……… That’s your battle scars oh, own it.

    I didn’t rub consistently but I didn’t get stretch marks, I have a few on the side of my stomach though, thick black ones

    Love this! 0 Reply
