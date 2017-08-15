Dear Diary…Stretch marks are real! Watch a New Episode of Dolapo Sijuwade’s Pregnancy vlog series

Soon-to-be mummy, Dolapo Sijuwade is taking us all along on her pregnancy journey with her new vlog series My Pregnancy Diaries.
On this episode, she talks about stretch marks and Braxton Hicks!
Watch
Inspired!
Soon-to-be mummy, Dolapo Sijuwade is taking us all along on her pregnancy journey with her new vlog series My Pregnancy Diaries.
On this episode, she talks about stretch marks and Braxton Hicks!
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
Lol……… That’s your battle scars oh, own it.
I didn’t rub consistently but I didn’t get stretch marks, I have a few on the side of my stomach though, thick black ones