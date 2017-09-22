BellaNaija

Inspired!

The Nigerian American: You need to listen to eLDee’s New Podcast series

22.09.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - The Nigerian American: You need to listen to eLDee's New Podcast series

At 19, eLDee started a band that revolutionized modern African music, initiated the largest physical distribution network for media in West Africa, jump started the careers of many successful artists. A leader and social influencer, eLDee is also a technology innovator and investor in multiple technology startups.

This “Nigerian American” podcast is eLDee’s platform for telling his many stories that share some rare knowledge, challenge conventional wisdom, explore some uncharted territories and sometimes asks tough questions.

Listen below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , Filed Under: Features, Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Wazup Guy Falz 3:27
  2. Kabiyesi (feat. Oyinkansola) Falz 3:42
  3. Shakara (Studio Edit) Falz 2:55
  4. High Class (Prod. by Studio Magic) Falz 3:54
  5. Jessica Falz 4:45
  6. Toyin Tomato Falz 3:37
  7. Marry Me feat. Poe & Yemi Alade Falz 3:58
  8. Karishika feat. Phyno and Chigul Falz 4:14
  9. Workaholic Falz 3:16
  10. Wehdone Sir Falz 3:04
  11. Soldier feat. Simi Falz 3:24

Star Features

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS LIKE A MOGUL! CALL 08179030452, WHATSAPP 09094823332

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija