The Nigerian American: You need to listen to eLDee’s New Podcast series

At 19, eLDee started a band that revolutionized modern African music, initiated the largest physical distribution network for media in West Africa, jump started the careers of many successful artists. A leader and social influencer, eLDee is also a technology innovator and investor in multiple technology startups.

This “Nigerian American” podcast is eLDee’s platform for telling his many stories that share some rare knowledge, challenge conventional wisdom, explore some uncharted territories and sometimes asks tough questions.

