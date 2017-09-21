BellaNaija

This TED Talk by Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò is a Must Watch on why Africa must become a Center of Knowledge Again

Historian and philosopher Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò was recently one of the speakers at a TED conference and his thoughts on who Africa can become a center of knowledge again was very insightful.

He says Africa is in a knowledge crisis and he suggested that lack of knowledge on important topics like water and food is what stands between Africa’s current state and a future of prosperity. In a powerful talk, he calls for Africa to make the production of knowledge within the continent rewarding and reclaim its position as a locus of learning on behalf of humanity.

Watch below.

