The Costume Calamity! Watch a New Episode of Accelerate TV’s “We’re Never Gonna Make It”

We’re Never Gonna Make It is a short educational series that features two young housemates and their daily lives, which reveals some of the most random fun facts about Lagos’ history.

While J.T is the outgoing guy who has one engagement or the other, his nerdy housemate A.J has her face always buried in a book or on her phone discovering fun facts (in her opinion) and forcing them on J.T, who never asks for these lessons.

In this episode, J.T’s costume party may not go as he planned when his friend’s outfit needs a quick fix. Will they have a good time at the party? Or will they even get there at all?

Watch:

