Want to Learn how to successfully get your Clothes in the right Stores? Don’t miss Rebecca Osei-Baidoo Masterclass at the GTBank Fashion Weekend | Nov. 11th & 12th

Rebecca Osei-Baidoo is a Ghanaian-born fashion buyer with years of experience on how to bring the best apparels to retail stores all over world.

Skilled in luxury goods, emerging trends, and apparel sourcing, Rebecca has worked with top brands such as Browns Fashion and Selfridges. Presently, she is the head buyer for the Russian distribution giant, TSUM.

Date: Saturday, November 11th & Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Time: 10a – 10pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rebecca Osei-Baidoo will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to offer insights on how to successfully get your clothes in the right stores around the world.

To register for her master class click here.

