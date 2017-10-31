Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

ELOY Awards presents its 2017 Influencers. The ladies have been selected because of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were chosen as part of their message that all women are worth celebrating.

Meet the Eloy Awards 2017 Influencers:

Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the Eloy Awards

Joke Silva, Actress, Director and Bussiness Woman

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Award-winning International Fashion Designer.

Peace Hyde, Head of Digital Media and Partnership as well as the West African Correspondent at Forbes Africa.