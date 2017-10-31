BellaNaija

Inspired!

Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

31.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

ELOY Awards presents its 2017 Influencers. The ladies have been selected because of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were chosen as part of their message that all women are worth celebrating.

Meet the Eloy Awards 2017 Influencers:

Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the Eloy Awards

Joke Silva, Actress, Director and Bussiness Woman

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Award-winning International Fashion Designer.

Peace Hyde, Head of Digital Media and Partnership as well as the West African Correspondent at Forbes Africa.

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: Events, Inspired!

1 Comments on Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija