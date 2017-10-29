Cooking is one job which tradition insists on pinning to the apron of women. Although times have changed, and most of the top chefs in the world are men, you still find a number of guys looking to only marry women who can cook. Fortunately, women have started to toe the same line as well.

Today, when searching for the right man, they not only look out for the man with the steady job, nice car, and apartment, good looks and sense of humor. They include on the list: “ability to cook”. And with good reason.

Men who can cook are just better.

It may sound preposterous, but there are solid reasons why a man who can tell the difference between Ewedu leaves and Ugu leaves is a better choice for a woman than one who can’t be bothered with such.

Firstly, a man who can cook suggests good upbringing and this is important as the background has a huge impact on a man’s character; it also influences how he relates with and treats others, in the long run. He is not one of those men raised with male entitlement. He got his share of kitchen time and like his sisters, was groomed to be humble, patient and nurturing…a gentleman.

Learning how to cook requires a measure of patience and attention to detail. If he is the type to consciously take on the process of making a meal, chances are he is patient and that will definitely transcend to his relationship with women: he will have the patience to understand a woman and treat her right.

In fact, the woman in his life should expect to be pampered always, as he would be the kind of guy who would know how to really treat a lady. Breakfast in bed is actually possible; surprise romantic dinners at this apartment can be a reality; when you are sick, you are not worried because you know he is capable – he will by your side to properly take care of you and cook whatever your feeble tastebuds require. And the cherry on top? He will be organized and methodical in almost everything he does. He will hardly be the type to keep things untidy. Practice from washing up while and after cooking has taught him more than enough. He will be a good cleaner too. Yay!

Perhaps the most solid reason why men who can cook are better than those who can’t, is that fact that they are better in the sack. Think about it, if he knows his way around a kitchen, guaranteed he knows his way around a bedroom … and he can handle your anatomy with perfection too.

Like sex, cooking is a performance art. They both are about using the right ingredients and skills – such as knowing how to set the right temperature/atmosphere, knowing what tools to use and when e.t.c as a means to please others. Again, cooking is a multi-disciplinary skill that requires a lot of time, creativity and effort to get it right. The sort of person who has that disciplined mindset will definitely apply it in the bedroom to ensure you reach satisfaction.

Being with a man who can cook is a far better option for any woman, as there is a higher probability the relationship will last. Men who cook are much more sensitive, they communicate better, are generous, always willing to try again and resilient. Cooking requires a lot of sensitivity: you have to be sensitive to the quantity of salt, water, and even the heat used in cooking otherwise you make a mess of the meal, likewise he applies the same sensitivity to the woman. He is sensitive to her needs, her desires, her mood and whatever pleases her the most…and that is a solid recipe to a lasting relationship with any woman.He is also more generous when he is making the budget for house-keeping, because he knows what cooking entails, understands the need for good ingredients and has genuine respect/love for the art.

Finally, a man who can cook is the man you can actually brag about. What wife doesn’t want to say to her friends: “Ah, my husband does let me enter the kitchen oh, he likes to cook for me and the children”? A man who cooks is a source of pride for the wife and that ensure she enjoys the relationship more. Sure, not every man who can cook can actually cook something worth bragging about, but the effort counts a whole lot.

Can you think of other reasons why a man who cooks is just better?

Photo Credit: © Christopher Halloran | Dreamstime