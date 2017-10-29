Drop the Weight with EJ: What if You Don’t Like the Foods that’ll Help You Lose Weight?

You want to know if it’s possible to enjoy food and still lose weight. Right now, if feels like eating to lose weight is a choice between what you enjoy and the food you don’t like that’ll help you get the results you want. To be fair, that doesn’t feel like much of a choice at all.

Which is why in this post, I’m going to share why it’s possible to enjoy your food and still lose weight.

Let’s start with the reality that you already know…

Even if the Instagram and Facebook posts of professional fit gals make it seem like everyone who’s fit enjoys eating healthy food 100% of the time, the reality is that not everyone likes the foods that are touted as healthy.

And it can be tough for you to adjust to the fact that you need to eat them all the time to get lasting weight loss.

So while it’s a great thing that you’re owning the reality that you will eat some of the foods that you don’t like to get the results you want, your future doesn’t have to be filled with bland, oil-free foods that you have no interest in eating.

Which brings me to a strategy that I use for myself and my clients…

One key strategy that I recommend to my clients is to break down their meals to the studs using VAFs® and then identify the aspect of their meal that matters most to them.

So if vegetables are your thing, you can go on the hunt for deliciously healthy veggie (V) recipes and keep the rest of your meal simple i.e. boil your meat (A) and your starchy veggies and whole grains (s) and use healthy fats (F) to cook.

And if you finish off your last bite with the star of your show – your veggies, you’ll feel satisfied because you’ll feel like you had what you wanted all along.

This is something I do with clients when I help them discover their VAFs® Blueprint and you can learn more about what that can mean for you by clicking here

As always this will take some time to adjust to.

As with anything new, when you first get started with this, it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable. This will be even more true for you if you’ve bought into the idea that if you enjoy your meals, it’s a cheat meal.

But don’t fall into that trap. Enjoying your meals is actually what will help you get the results you crave over time because when you enjoy your healthy meals, you’re more likely to keep eating them. And when you keep eating healthy, you’re going to do it consistently enough to get and keep the weight loss results you desire.

Finally, here’s how to put it into action…

Start by picking the star of your meals. This means focusing on the ONE food type that you know makes your meals epic for you.

I codified the four food types you need to focus on in the first place to eat healthy for weight loss into the trademarked system VAFs®, a mental model for lasting weight loss and it breaks down the four food types that you should enjoy to get the results you crave.

These are:

V – non-starchy Vegetables & Fruits

A – Animal & Plant Protein

F – healthy Fats

s – starchy vegetables & whole grains

Of course there are other condiments and spices that’ll make your healthy meals even more delicious, but these are the four basic ingredients.

When you start with one star of the show, you can spend the time and effort making it as delicious and enjoyable as possible. And then do what you need to to make the rest edible (at least). This way you can finish off with the best part of your meal and feel like that was all you had.

You can get the Cheat Sheet to give you the breakdown of how to use VAFs to get the results you crave.

