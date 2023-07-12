Let Ify Mogekwu Show You How To Make An Organic Sweetener At Home | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Would you like to try an organic alternative to white sugar?

Check out this simple homemade date-based sweetener process from Nigerian culinary expert Ify Mogekwu, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Dates are nutritious, high in fiber and antioxidants. Their nutritional benefits may support brain health and prevent disease. They are rich in copper, selenium, and magnesium which are very important nutrients to keep the bones healthy and may prevent bone-related disorders.

Credit: @ifys.kitchen

