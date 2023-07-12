Connect with us

Watch Episodes 1 to 4 of Tolu Adeleke's Docu-Series "Dads Unplugged"

Keke Palmer Breaks Down the Lyrics of “Standards” in the Latest Episode of Genius’ “Verified”

Let Ify Mogekwu Show You How To Make An Organic Sweetener At Home | WATCH

Nigerian Idol Season 8: Precious Mac & Victory Gbakara’s Life-Changing Journey to the Finals

Watch the Season Finale of “Healing With Maria” on BN TV

New Video: Lojay — Ova

Minz Joins Jenni O on the Latest Episode of the “Jenni Speaks" Podcast | Watch

Sisi Yemmie Unveils Her Winning Barbecue Chicken Recipe!

Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV

How To Flex With Your Girlfriend: Check Out This Vlog From Eki Ogunbor & Nicole Chikwe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tolu Adeleke, also known as Toluthemidewife, recently released an intriguing and enlightening documentary series called “Dads Unplugged.” The series focuses on the experiences of fathers as they navigate the path to fatherhood.

Comprising seven episodes, the series adopts a round table format to present an honest exploration of the emotional journey of fatherhood. It covers various stages, starting from conception and extending to the care of newborns and beyond. By sharing compelling stories, the series aims to uncover the less-talked-about aspects of fatherhood, highlighting both the joys and the challenges fathers encounter. It delves into topics such as the realities of labour and delivery, the fourth trimester, and the mental well-being of fathers, addressing the often-neglected truths surrounding these issues.

You can watch episodes 1 to 4 of the series below:

Episode 1

In this episode, the dads discuss the joys and challenges of trying to conceive.

 

Episode 2

In this episode, brave men share their deeply personal journeys of heartbreak, resilience, and healing in the face of miscarriage and child loss. This episode shares their untold stories, fostering understanding, empathy, and solidarity in the often-overlooked realm of fatherhood’s emotional landscape.

Episode 3

In this episode, the fathers engage in a conversation about the pivotal moment when they experienced a sense of being “pregnant” themselves, and the harsh reality of the situation truly dawned upon them.

Episode 4

Following two miscarriages in early pregnancy, Dr Ola and his wife conceived twins, but their pregnancy experiences challenges.

