Nothing happened between Davido and I – Ice Prince | WATCH

Nothing happened between Davido and I – Ice Prince

Earlier in the year, there were reports of a bust-up between Nigerian superstar artists, Ice Prince and Davido at a concert in Asaba.

Since then, none of the artists have come out to confirm the report but Ice Prince has now cleared the air, saying that there was never any issue between him and Davido.

Speaking in a new interview on “One on One” with Soundcity TV‘s  Moet Abebe, the rapper confirmed that they went for the concert that day and had a great time, but there was no disagreement whatsoever.

He also gave the scoop on his biopic which is being shot.

