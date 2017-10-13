Under 30, Sexy & Successful! Here are 10 Nigerian Men We’re Crushing On

It is a known truth that the handsome men in showbiz are the ones that make the eyeball journey worthwhile for the viewers. Let’s face it: hot men really do make the world go round! And luckily, in Nigeria where entertainment is huge, red carpets are constantly swarming with very hot, gorgeous, charming celebrity males.
While we are not advocates for objectifying any gender, it wouldn’t hurt to just spread out your mat, fill your glass with red wine, sit and ogle at some of the very tantalising young men we have selected and placed on this list of male celebrities under 30 that we are crushing on.
They are the young, stylish, cute and famous guys – ranging from hot male actors, musicians, singers, athletes, and reality TV personalities- under the age of 30 who have many more years ahead of them to make a mark in bigger and better ways. Sure they are not the only hot ones out there, but these guys have caught our attention in the last few months and we are craving soft warm dodo straight from their arms. We have included their age (as we know it; but with these celebrities, one can’t be too sure. Anyway, if you have seen their birth certificate and can tell us their ages categorically, please correct us if we’re wrong}
Olurotimi Akinosho (28)
Abs. Check. Fine face. Check. Impeccable style. Check. Humor. Check. There is no denying that US-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor Rotimi Akinosho issa eye candy! If you watch Starz’ hit drama “Power”, you probably recognize him as Dre… you don’t like his character that much anymore, and can’t wait for Jaimie (not Lanister) to end his existence. But then, you only feel that way about his character because Rotimi is a great actor and is extremely good at channeling his character’s persona!
There is also the fact that he is hotter that freshly baked ‘Agege bread’. Chai! A very buff somebody who is also proud of his Nigerian roots and always looking for a way to associate with other Hollywood-Naija buddies including Wale, Yvonne Orji, e.t.c. A real “authe”. This crush may never die!
Anthony Joshua (27)
Yes. You love your boyfriend or husband and you will never cheat on him or even look at another man. But then, there is Anthony Joshua. The hot celebrity guy’s mere effervescence will give you amnesia and erase the memories of your epic proposal, wedding vows and honeymoon at Ibiza with resident bae. Kemi Adetiba, the Olori of his prospective one-true-loves (including Ex-BBNaija housemate, Uriel, who begged him for marriage and Bella Hadid, who expressed her obsession. Also Latasha Ngwube, who talks about him during every episode of her show) will tell you his story. The British-Nigerian boxer who holds a unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, and the WBA (Super) and IBO titles since April 2017, is definitely one of our favorite hot guys on the list! And although he has hinted he wants to be single for the next 10 years, we prefer to remain optimistic and look at it from the point of view of him being single and available.
Adeolu Adefarasin (28)
You probably know him as Nathan on Ndani TV’s Skinny Girl in Transit, or you remember him as Kevin in the hit Nollywood flick, The Wedding Party. In real life, he is 100 yards of husband material all by himself! Talented, always smiling, thoughtful, being a good dude, expressing his love for God …the kind of guy that makes you realize your womb is ready. And while he is not one to show off his abs or twist his waist in a Snapchat video, we know a good package when we see one. He is not hard on the eyes at all. His boy-next-door appeal, combined with a take-home-to-mama swag makes him extremely swoon-worthy. We don’t care that he has once expressed an interest in Somkele. We are carrying on with our crush on him!
Emmanuel Ikubese (26)
The Nigerian model, TV host and actor, Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ikubese broke into the limelight after winning the USIU Pop Idol Competition. He was then in the Mr. Nigeria 2014 competition, and later become popular for his role Femi in the award-winning MTV series, Shuga. Emmanuel is the kind of guy musicians have since lamented about – the kind whose drool-worthy body and a combination of boyish charm and manly prowess, makes women go weak in the knees. As if his flawless physique is not enough, he has already owns a foundation – The Emmanuel Ikubese Foundation, and has been appointed United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals Ambassador. He is the full package! Why won’t we crush on him?
Denola Grey (27)
There is something hauntingly beautiful about style blogger and TV presenter, Denola Grey and we are here for it. On the small screen, he sure knows how to heats things up, and as luck would have it, he’s just as hot off-screen, too. The accent, the manners, fresh skin, and the twinkle in his eye, the dandy sensibilities, and refined dress sense – all are tied up in a painfully handsome package! He is the perfect combination of boyish good looks and charm. The kind of guy you just want to sit down, grab a cocktail and look at for hours, but you also do not want to date. Do you really want a boyfriend prettier than you are? *sigh*.
Yes, we do, sha! If he’s as cute as Denola.
Ric Hassani (28)
Question: What exactly makes a dude a “fine boy” or qualifies him as hotter than another dude? Definitely, a bit has to do with the physical. You know, smoldering good looks, nice muscles (especially abs) and so on. But then, there is also charisma and personal style to consider. Ric Hassani may not be the one with the broadest chest or thickest thighs, but he has since shown that he is capable of commanding attention, as well as swoons! And yes, we are on the list of people swooning. His unique voice alone… *sigh*. He is the kind of guy you want to sing you to sleep. And while he is not the definition of buff, he has good height and wears those glasses that make him look like an awkward, but very hot nerd.
Williams Uchembah
This is one brother we definitely have our eyes on. Although he came on the Nollywood scene as a delightful youngster with a lot of raw talent, he has blossomed into a gorgeous guy whose appeal now extends beyond the teenage crowd. He has an amazing sense of humor, striking features, and a lot of charisma. His skits have been taking over timelines on Instagram lately and we are never tired of watching them. Although, he is not currently living in Nigeria, something tells us he could get any Nigerian girl he wants!
Mr. Eazi (26)
A Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur (according to Wikipedia) who pioneered Banku Music, a fusion sound he describes as the mixture of “Ghanaian bounces, Ghanaian highlife, Nigerian chord progressions, and Nigerian patterns”, this heartthrob knows how to set our hearts aflutter. Although he says some things that may make you scratch your head, he definitely has some sort of hot bad boy thing going on! And while he is not conventionally attractive in the way that some of the guys on this list are, we think he has something going on! So…no matter the controversy, no matter the girl that has him around her finger, no matter his preferred place of origin, we cannot help the crush. We love him!
Timini Egbuson
Timini Egbuson, the young and talented actor who is also brother to Dakore Egbuson-Akande, oozes sex appeal from every pore and you know it! It’s hard to pick a favourite feature of his, since he’s absolutely gorgeous. One of the most noticeable things about him, are his piercing eyes. Oh! There is also the disarming smile he wears – not just cute, this guy can really act . He played ‘Tobi’ in MTV Shuga season 4 and has been involved in several film projects including ‘50’ and ‘Tentacles’. Frankly, we are a little surprised that he is not more of a household name by now. We are excited to see him continue to find success with acting projects as we want to see his handsome face much as possible!
Ahah Nnani (27)
Let’s be honest about this – Akah is hot. Featured on EbonyLife TV’s “On The Real”, he plays Efosa, a sweet lover boy and a huge contrast to Sergeant a.k.a “Attack”, the character he plays on “Banana Island Ghost”…telling us he is quite brilliant at what he does. It is hard to believe how focused and driven the actor, producer, Youtube, and host is – considering he easily he gets you rolling on the floor the moment you get in his space.He is so warm and approachable, we can’t get over it. And while he is no Dwyane Johnson, he is the kind of guy with the charisma that gets you to notice him when he walks into the room. His talent is undeniable and the ladies love his sexy and melodic flow. It’s sad that he’s already taken! We can still dream though.
Do you think we’ve missed someone out? Should we have listed another hunky celebrity here? Let us know in the comments section below!
Anthony, Adeolu, Denola, Akah and Timini
Belllanaija
What is your definition of SUCCESSFUL?
Mschewwwwwwww
By number of instagram followers. na
Isn’t that the world we live in today?
Successful is doing what you enjoy, are happy and don’t give a s#it what everyone thinks. I know you expected son of a governor, rich or a doctor. Life ain’t about money and prestige all the time. These men are successful in their own right. Now when some start living the fast lane life to impress women, can you blame then bcos these women out there look down on men who don’t fit a certain category.
Anthony Joshua is hot and his humility makes him more attractive. The Adefesarian dude is kinda cute.
@ Seriously after all that your rant, you still could come up with what it is that some of the above are successful at. No, being a “governor’s son” does not make you successful, but a governor’s son can be successful based on their own achievement. And YES a doctor IS indeed successful, don’t get it twisted.
@cyn
And after all you rant, you still couldn’t use your comprehension skills to understand the point. They are successful in their own right whether as a boxer, fashion blogger, model, actor, TV presenter etc all of these careers are not something I will personally do but don’t look down on folks who are doing something outside of what Nigerians limited/distorted success stories are. And being a doctor is not everyone’s success story, if that’s the case we won’t have creative mind behind the technology you use to type your BS.
When you can google someone’s name and it doesn’t only come up in the comment section in bellanaija. When ur art is recognised nationally and or globally. When u are kinging in your chosen field d. Put some respeck on it
This article sha e get as e be, your description of Mr Eazi why na?. I like Akah he has a good sense of humor, his babe is also very young and simple. I Never knew the Timini guy is Dakore’s brother, woww! what a talented family.
Is Somkele not married? crushing on a married woman ke.
Well, I guess my definition of successful is different from BNs’. All the stated points valid, but God has defined true success and i found it in his word. But if we’re talking about cuteness and physical looks, I’ll take Timi egbuson any day. He’s too fine!
I knew That Dakore brother will make the list, if not i could have disregard the list.
Timini is a fine boy! The end
the only man in the list is Anthony Joshua…others are instagram boys…
also this part got me scratching my head .. While we are not advocates for objectifying any gender, it wouldn’t hurt to just spread out your mat, fill your glass with red wine, sit and ogle at some of the very tantalising young men we have selected ……..what is that even suppose to mean..it just smells of hypocrisy..wrong is wrong…
What of my Adeolu and Akah? 😔😬
Instagram boys! Nobody has became a celebrity from just having millions of followers on IG. aside media platforms lets look at it critically, For instance kim k, got popular after sextape, davido has 5m ffs, making him d highest in naija but u know wat he’s into. Apparently which 1 of these guys caught fame because of IG. Williams Uchembah became popular as a kid star in Nollywood. Timini impressed many on Shuga, Mr Eazi has many hit songs, Arguably Denola grey is passionate about his styles and I first knew him on TV or is it Akah Nnani my guy, he’s a blogger who keeps it real with what he loves, go check his contents on youtube. I don’t think they are instagram boys.
Successful? Am not a fan of Wizkid but he should make this list.
BN why isn’t Wizkid on this list? i find it incomplete, secondly Emmanuel Ikugbese 26? man he looks 32.
I guess they focused solely on the entertainment and slightly sports industries. Please compile a list of businessmen and young, successful men in other industries. These ones are just social media famous.
All these ages u people are shiaringggg. Hahah. Kontinuuu. Emmanuel is what?? The headline is very subjective.
I’m confused too. Emmanuel Ikubese is 26? Bellanaija, make una talk true abeg. Akah was 27 two years ago and he’s still 27? Incredible!
The girl that’ll be denola’s babe has got a lot of work to do……dude’s shakara is on another level.
dude is gay
@funmilola the ‘guy’ you mean… wink
Agreed. Some Naija people like to deny the obvious.
“Talented, always smiling, thoughtful, being a good dude, expressing his love for God …the kind of guy that makes you realize your womb is ready. And while he is not one to show off his abs or twist his waist in a Snapchat video”… I can’t with these corny write up. Who writes and approves these lame copy?
@corolla. Why so bitter. Relax na. Its corny and so?. Which one have you written? Lol. Smh.
Don’t be silly @omis. We can criticize stuff we didnt write because we’re the target audience. Don’t come here with any lame ass “what have you written before”. Clearly you must be the writer defending yourself
You left out Davidos name….😂😂😂 just joking o
and if you don’t find your own , at least you can cut and paste and create it , i mean , him. 😀
life is good, suing some folks for assault, venturing to drool over others. 2017 😛
Akah is the man!
Very likeable.
Please Bella. True definition of true red blooded MEN not one or two questionable ones abeg.
Where is Chris Okagbue or Papa Omisore?
LMAOOO SOMTO we know some of them are gay, but they are men still. lol
Mr Eazi is my love..ok not the have sex with me kind of crush… it’s the how can you be a techie and an artist at the same time! luh you!
See as BN stylishly yabbed Denola. The guy we can look.at but not want to date. Haba????
Emmanuel sure looks older than 26.
Those corny statements I don’t get. Which one is someone not attractive in a conventional.way. Who or what defines conventional?
First of all Mr Eazi is a Ghanaian not a Nigerian. We have long passed him to them we dash them. Timini’s voice annoys me so much. I know it’s nature but I just can’t stand his hi-lo pitch and the way his words drag. I always quickly change the channel. I’m sorry LOL. Anthony Joshua and Emmanuel Ikubese are the real men here. My No 1 and No 2 baes. Oh my lawd!!! So hot so sexy. Akah is funny but silly LOL. The rest of them are not noteworthy. Finally, why in the hell is Baba Nla himself aka Starboy aka Wizzy Baby not on this list?
What???? Slandering my Timinis sexy voice? You’re CANCELLED!!!!!
This list is funny yo 😂🤣😂🤣… no bf material here..
How come Frankeyz isn’t here Bellanaija? That guy is the true definition of cuteness + class
Maybe because we don’t know who he is?
Literally went “who’s that”
Please do not mislead women. Women should never crush on gay men – it is a total waste of time. I am not saying all men on your list are but a particular one is definitely GAY.
AJ and Timini, my forever loves, the only celebs I follow on IG
That bullsh*t statement about not advocating for objectifying any gender was nonsense by the way. If you’re going to do it, do it with ALL your chest and then follow up with the women’s list too. And go like “Yea, we did it, so what”. Be unapologetic about sh*t
They are aiii, but non gets the panties wet 😐
Somkele isn’t married but had a son, the only person considered to date in this list adeolu adefarasin, is he related to the pastor?
This is how rumors start and spread. She is married, hence the hypenated name Idhalama. Her maiden name is Iyamah.
Chai nawa for you o. Saying rubbish with kanye level confidence. Haaay Jesus ooo. SOMKELE ISSA MARRIED WOMAN EJO O!!!
Sorry, why is Denola on that list when you said it yourself, ” you wouldn’t want to him”.
This list, there’s a way it is…. None of this…. let me just be going😕😞😪
Anthony Joshua and Akah Nnani (well, his face and personality).
It’s interesting that BN has included people whom both straight and gay can admire. LOL