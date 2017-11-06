Twitter Users share Random Acts of Kindness they have Experienced & it’s Beautiful

There’s hope for humanity, that much is sure.

Twitter user @duchesskk shared a tweet asking others to share a random act of kindness they’ll never forget.

What are the random acts of kindness you’ve experienced that you won’t forget? https://twitter.com/duchesskk/status/926879457889185792

She started off with a story of an act of kindness someone bestowed on her, in return for one she did for him.

The thread took on from there, people telling about good tidings they’ve received from complete strangers and close friends alike, and it really shines the light on how beautiful and kind humans can be.

There’s so much negativity and sorrow in the world, but this thread just shows how much good is out there.

See the replies below: