BBNaija: Couple Alert? Miracle & Nina share the House’s First Kiss | WATCH

In an interesting turn of events this morning, Big Brother Naija housemates Miracle and Nina shared the first kiss of this year’s edition. Miracle had previously appeared to be attracted to Ifu and Nina had stated from the beginning that she has a boyfriend.
Is it a case of attraction or just part of their strategy? There have also been other glimpses of attraction between housemates with new H0H Tobi showing a liking for Cee-C and Bitto making a play for Princess by snuggling up to her in bed.
Watch the video below:
Photo Credit: Instagram – @miracleikechukwu/@nina_ivy_
I read on LIB where someone said “they cannot even pretend to be good children for at least seven days”? Me, I said seven days yonder, yonder. Young people caged in a house with hormones raging. What do ya’all expect? The moral police should just chill. It’s a show. The crazier(sic) you are the better your chances at carting home the prize. It’s all a show!
Ewww
its a reality show ….. so expect people to be real and judge them on how entertaining they are becos thats y we watch the show….. but guess wat, 9ja will start looking for someone that will put a boring fake act and say he/she is calm and vote him/her as the winner ……