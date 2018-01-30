BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija: Couple Alert? Miracle & Nina share the House’s First Kiss | WATCH

30.01.2018 at By 3 Comments

#BNxBBNaija3: Couple Alert? Miracle & Nina shares the House's First Kiss

In an interesting turn of events this morning, Big Brother Naija housemates Miracle and Nina shared the first kiss of this year’s edition. Miracle had previously appeared to be attracted to Ifu and Nina had stated from the beginning that she has a boyfriend.

Is it a case of attraction or just part of their strategy? There have also been other glimpses of attraction between housemates with new H0H Tobi showing a liking for Cee-C and Bitto making a play for Princess by snuggling up to her in bed.

Watch the video below:

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Photo Credit: Instagram – @miracleikechukwu/@nina_ivy_

3 Comments on #BBNaija: Couple Alert? Miracle & Nina share the House’s First Kiss | WATCH
  • Fizzy January 30, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    I read on LIB where someone said “they cannot even pretend to be good children for at least seven days”? Me, I said seven days yonder, yonder. Young people caged in a house with hormones raging. What do ya’all expect? The moral police should just chill. It’s a show. The crazier(sic) you are the better your chances at carting home the prize. It’s all a show!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Vicky January 30, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Ewww

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • KENZ January 30, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    its a reality show ….. so expect people to be real and judge them on how entertaining they are becos thats y we watch the show….. but guess wat, 9ja will start looking for someone that will put a boring fake act and say he/she is calm and vote him/her as the winner ……

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija