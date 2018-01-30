BBNaija: Couple Alert? Miracle & Nina share the House’s First Kiss | WATCH

In an interesting turn of events this morning, Big Brother Naija housemates Miracle and Nina shared the first kiss of this year’s edition. Miracle had previously appeared to be attracted to Ifu and Nina had stated from the beginning that she has a boyfriend.

Is it a case of attraction or just part of their strategy? There have also been other glimpses of attraction between housemates with new H0H Tobi showing a liking for Cee-C and Bitto making a play for Princess by snuggling up to her in bed.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @miracleikechukwu/@nina_ivy_