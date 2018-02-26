BellaNaija Celebrates Academic Excellence: Adeayo Sotayo



BellaNaija brings to you “the Class of 2018.” BellaNaija approached graduating students who have excelled in their courses of study, asked that they share with us their stories.

Certainly, everyone graduating this year is a winner. Those years, the labour, it is not beans. However, we wish to celebrate those whose achievements are above the norm, those who through extraordinary work gathered distinctions and awards from their institutions of study.

And one of such people is Adeayo Sotayo. Sotayo is obviously enthusiastic about his chosen field, openly declaring his love for global sustainability and seeking solutions to climate change. His story is a particularly inspiring one, how intentional he is, and we hope it moves you.

Who I am

I am Dr. Adeayo Sotayo. I recently completed my PhD in Engineering (Composite Structures) at Lancaster University, a top 10 UK university, at the age of 23. I currently work as a researcher/lecturer at the University of Liverpool, UK. I am the last of 4 children, and I enjoy playing 5-a-side football, travelling and running.

Where I’m from

I grew up in Oshodi, Lagos. I attended Bessie International School (primary education), Chrisland College (secondary education) and Oxbridge Tutorial College (International Foundation Year (IFY)). At the age of 17, I moved from Lagos to Liverpool (UK), where I started a degree in Mechanical Engineering and finished with a 1st Class in 2013, and also emerged as the top student in my class. I went on to study for a PhD in Engineering (recycled composite structures) at Lancaster University, and was given an exemption from the Master’s degree. Thereafter, I completed my PhD thesis in three years at the age of 23!

What I like

My professional interests include: sustainability, composite structures and recycling and waste management. I enjoy 5-a-side football, running, travelling and I’m an aspiring coder. I also enjoy making people happy, or at least putting a smile on their faces. I have recently designed a website SmartStudyWorkPlay.com which aims to share my all-round experience (i.e. academic, work, university) with the aim of inspiring and motivating people.

Furthermore, following my interest in engineering, I wrote a blog discussing my university experience, and a year later, I won the ‘blogger of the year’ award in a university-wide competition.

Things that challenge and inspire me

My mother has always been very supportive and has provided me with all the inspiration I could desire. She encourages me to work harder and guides me in my endeavours. I always look forward to seeing her as she is the driving force that motivates me toward achieving success.

On a more professional level, I am interested in the factors that affect climate change and global sustainability, which involve the protection of the environment for future generations and also relevant to the entire world population. Therefore, my career aim is to become a world leader in engineering and sustainability, and be part of the development of better solutions and a more reliable recycling and sustainable system. In view of this ambition, it is worth noting that I was listed in Powerful Media Top 100 Future Leaders in 2014.

Achievements and Awards

Some of my academic honours and achievements include:

Winner of the 2016 Institution of Engineering and Technology Present Around the World (IET PATW) competition (Lancashire and Cumbria Region)

Top 100 Future Leaders in 2014 by Powerful Media

Norbury Medal awarded for being the Top Year 3 BEng Mechanical Engineering Student at the University of Liverpool

Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) Best Student

Vice Chancellor’s Attainment Scholarship (University of Liverpool) for Academic Excellence.

Stack Award for Personal Development in 2013, University of Liverpool.

International Student Award in a university-wide awards event at the University of Liverpool, which recognises achievements of students and their personal development.

Vice Chancellor’s Attainment Scholarship for Academic Excellence from 2010 – 2013, University of Liverpool.

Again, we do hope you are inspired by Adeayo Sotayo’s story, and that because of it you are moved to do better, strive harder. Because if he can do it, then so can you.

Also, would you like to share your own story? Want to inspire the world with your academic achievements? Send your story, along with your photos, to features{at}bellanaija{dot}com, and we’ll take a look at it.