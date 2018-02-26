Akpo Uyeh: Business Owners Need to Pay Closer Attention to Customer Service Delivery

I mistakenly scratched off the numbers on my recharge card, and I had to call the customer care line to resolve the issue. After several attempts, I finally got through to a man who mumbled his name. “This is XYZ customer care, how may I help you?”

I started off by introducing myself and stated the reason for my calling. This was followed by series of personal questions relating to my number and the damaged recharge card bought.

It was annoying that after the long talk, the supposed customer care agent later referred me to visit branch office closest to me, for further assistance.

I had rushed from the close of work to beat traffic and get to XYZ office before closing hours, which was 5p.m. The tension was rising, because … TRAFFIC.

What to do next? Walk? Okada? I felt the panic building. Thankfully, the road started to clear and the bus was gradually moving. Yes!I got down at my bus stop and phew! I still had to walk a few metres to get to my destination.

I walked into the office, two minutes before they closed. The first person I met was the security man who directed me to register my name in a log book. I told him my issue and he directed me to someone, who directed to another person and this very person directed me to another. I decided to enjoy the ride because it appeared they were entertained by my frustration and discomfiture.

I got to what appeared like the final stop and laid my complaints, and the lady seemed ready to help. But, I noticed that she was not different from the others. She had a nonchalant attitude. She was making a call in my presence, while I stood there, without a word of apology or please kindly hold on. Her body language screamed: you have to wait until I’m done.

I continued to exercise patience. I told her politely that I was waiting, and what did she do in return? She pretended to not hear and was contributing to a gist, while a customer was in distress.

Now the die was cast, I could not bear it anymore. I was enraged, threatening to take my business elsewhere. After all, people like me kept them in business.

Then and only then. did the situation change. My complaints drew the attention of the manager. It was now on V.I .P level.

Why did it have to get that bad before I got the attention required? Must a customer complain and shout before the solution is provided? Why not save the customer’s time and energy to avoid any drama?

I was happy at the end that my issue was resolved, but the thought of the drama that ensued did something else to my body system.

Poor customer service delivery has become the norm in this part of the world. It is everywhere in Nigeria, every industry… It feels like nobody is paying attention to the importance of good customer service. If a customer is not greeted by a frowning customer agent, it is the one who is politely rude and lacks manners.

I think people should exercise professionalism and not carry their problems into the workplace. Customers are the important to the success of businesses. Do organisations skip out the orientation in customer service delivery?

We complain that business is bad, have we examined probable little causes of business decline? Poor customer service delivery might just be the issue. Customer service should be practised with the right attitude and professionalism attached to its calling!

I refuse to be offended by annoying customer service delivery, there would always be other better alternatives so organisations should please take note and do the needful.

Photo Credit: © Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime.com