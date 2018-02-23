BN TV: Watch the Truth about Dealing With The Loss of a Spouse on EbonyLifeTV’s “Moments”

Whoever said that loss gets easier with time was a liar, according to author Kristin O’Donnell Tubb. On this episode of Moments, guest Ajayi Samuel shares his heartfelt but encouraging story about how he is dealing with the loss of his wife.
Watch
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
23.02.2018 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Whoever said that loss gets easier with time was a liar, according to author Kristin O’Donnell Tubb. On this episode of Moments, guest Ajayi Samuel shares his heartfelt but encouraging story about how he is dealing with the loss of his wife.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!