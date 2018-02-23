Who is Your Worst #BBNaija Housemate? | WATCH Nigerians answer on Vibe.ng

We know who most people love on #BBNaija: Miracle & Nina (MINA), Teddy A & BamBam (TeddyBam), Tobi, Anto, Lolu, and Rico.
Who is your worst housemate, though?
The folks at vibe.ng sat with a few Nigerians to figure out the answer to that question – Who is your worst housemate on #BBNaija?
Watch what Nigerians have to say below:
See what circumstances has done to herself
CIRCUMSTANCES Lmao. I know this may be autocorrect but too funny.
lmao @circumstances I’m pretty sure u were goin to type cee c but autocorrect will not let u be great hehe.
Rico Swavey is bae! He may not win as Miracle’s and Teddy A’s fandoms are huge but I trust he’ll get to the finals. I will vote for him till my fingers peel. LOL. I don’t really have a least favourite although Cee C, Ifu Enada and Angel make me cringe from time to time. And I miss Vandora!!!!!
I love Rico too. And Alex. Worst is Cee C. Lacks communication skills. Has major self esteem issues. Dare I say bipolar tendencies.
😂 auto correct will not kill me. *cee c*