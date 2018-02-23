BellaNaija

Who is Your Worst #BBNaija Housemate? | WATCH Nigerians answer on Vibe.ng

Who is Your Worst #BBNaija Housemate? | WATCH Nigerians answer on BN TV - BellaNaija

We know who most people love on #BBNaija: Miracle & Nina (MINA), Teddy A & BamBam (TeddyBam), Tobi, Anto, Lolu, and Rico.

Who is your worst housemate, though?

The folks at vibe.ng sat with a few Nigerians to figure out the answer to that question – Who is your worst housemate on #BBNaija?

Watch what Nigerians have to say below:

6 Comments
  • lami February 23, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    See what circumstances has done to herself

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Beht why February 23, 2018 at 11:21 pm

      CIRCUMSTANCES Lmao. I know this may be autocorrect but too funny.

      Love this! 12
    • Olori February 24, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      lmao @circumstances I’m pretty sure u were goin to type cee c but autocorrect will not let u be great hehe.

      Love this! 11
  • Baby gurl February 24, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Rico Swavey is bae! He may not win as Miracle’s and Teddy A’s fandoms are huge but I trust he’ll get to the finals. I will vote for him till my fingers peel. LOL. I don’t really have a least favourite although Cee C, Ifu Enada and Angel make me cringe from time to time. And I miss Vandora!!!!!

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • MurderSheWrote February 24, 2018 at 11:01 am

      I love Rico too. And Alex. Worst is Cee C. Lacks communication skills. Has major self esteem issues. Dare I say bipolar tendencies.

      Love this! 15
  • lami February 24, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    😂 auto correct will not kill me. *cee c*

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

