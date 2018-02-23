Daddy Freeze has a Problem with Fake Pastors, not Tithing – Pastor Kas

Singer-turned-preacher Kas has in an interview explained his position on tithing.
Kas, in an interview with TVC, discussed his comeback concert, and the topic strayed into the trending issue of tithing.
Daddy Freeze, he said, has no issue with tithing, but with fake pastors instead.
Kas went on to say tithing is a means of saying thank you to God.
See the video below:
Kas, please get your facts right cause Freeze absolutely hates tithing. He’s said it severally that the Bible doesn’t enforce us to tithe; not sure which Bible he’s reading.
But he’s absolutely right! The Bible doesn’t enforce Christians to tithe.
The decision to tithe is a choice. I don’t know which bible YOU are reading.
If you have any contrary opinion, Pls back it with relevant scripture. Thank you.
The bible never enforced us to tithe, tithe came with the law to serve the levites and the needs of the temple and ended with the death of christ! If you want to still keep tithing go and sew back the curtains of the holy of holies that was torn from top to bottom the moment Christ gave up his spirit on the cross! You should be the one checking which bible you are reading!
gbaskelebo,
You’re talking nonsense! If you don’t want to tithe, don’t tithe, don’t say gibberish about the Bible not enforcing us to tithe. You’re supposed to tithe if you make an income. Can’t stand how silly human beings twist the Bible to suit whichever way they want to follow. You better go and read your Bible well. Like I said, if you don’t want to tithe; don’t. However don’t say we weren’t enforced to tithe.
@Abk stop the appeal to emotion and don’t result to insults rather state the truth or infer it from the bible or I may be forced to question your cognitive level, now… before the decalogue was given to Moses and the laws established by him concerning tithe tell me where else was tithing stated? Don’t bother to tell me about Abraham and Melchizedek, Abraham made a personal gift! not from what he owned but from conquered loot! Beside the early church as seen in the Acts of the Apostles never talked about tithing rather “sacrificial giving” and communal living was observed based on love for God and man hence we see what happened to Ananias and Sapphira! So I ask again Abk which of us should read our bible?
Lol, you also do the same thing you’re accusing Abk of. Jacob did tithe and he promised to tithe all his income. This was before the law. The thing is, no one is forcing you to tithe. If you don’t want to tithe then don’t.
@ Anonymous Yes Jacob made a PROMISE (sorry it is in capslock I am doing that for emphasis) to “give to GOD” (also in quotation mark) a tenth of his increase of the land that was promised (compare with the meaning and use of tithe according to mosaic law) after he woke up from his dream, but the land was not possessed in Jacobs life time… So how does the promise hold?
Anonymous,
God bless you!
Jacob a.k.a Israel also tithed before the law
Dear Kas, so glad for your new found faith. But I really think that you can’t blow hot and cold. You can’t continue to sing the songs you used to sing before your mind was renewed and transformed in Christ. Old things are past away my darling. You are now a new man. Let it go luv. Follow Christ absolutely. It doesn’t matter if you host a show and only 10 people come. Even if you save 1 soul, there is greater joy in heaven than 99 who won’t be saved. God bless. Xx