A fan has created a documentary chronicling the life and achievements of popstar Rihanna titled “Robyn.”

The documentary touches the 30 years of Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s life, as well as her 8 studio albums.

The album also covers her 9 Grammys, her Style Icon Award at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, and her record breaking and setting features on the Billboard charts.

See the video below: