UPDATED: Celebrate Love with Your Valentine this Weekend! BellaNaija is giving 5 Couples tickets to see “Black Panther” & Enjoy a Romantic Lunch at a Thai Restaurant

Yay! And the 5 Winners are…
- Ife Love
- Ogee
- Vivian
- Gemonyi
- Abi
A BellaNaija representative will contact you soon.
Hey BellaNaijarians! Valentine Season is here and as we all know, Valentine’s Day this year falls on a weekday.
In light of this, we have a gift for (10) of our lovely BN Fam for the weekend.
BellaNaija in partnership with Pepsi, Silverbird Cinemas, Kia Motors and Soi 13, are giving 5 lucky couples an opportunity to watch the highly anticipated film, Black Panther this weekend in any Silverbird Cinema in Lagos.
We will also be giving the 5 couples a lunch voucher worth to be used at a Thai Restaurant, Soi 13.
What you need to do:
- Tell us why you and your partner should win
- Name 5 characters from the Black Panther movie
Please Note: The movie tickets and lunch voucher (worth N10,000) are valid from Friday, 16th of February to Sunday, 18th of February 2018.
The competion opens NOW and will close on Wednesday, 14th of February 2018 at 10AM when a winner will be chosen at random.
Ts&Cs
- Winners MUST be based in Lagos and available for the Friday 16th to Sunday 18th, February 2018, weekend
- Winners MUST be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com
- Winners MUST be available to pick up the tickets and vouchers
Other Ts&Cs apply.
My Partner is actually my dad . He and my mum were married for 30 years , 3 days after their 30th anniversary Oct last year she went to be with the lord . SO it really hasnt been easy for him and my parents never missed anniversay , birthday and valentines dinner for the 30 years they were together so this would mean alot to him .
2. FIve Characters
a. Eric “killimonger” Stevens
b. Nakia
c. Okoye
d. Everett K Ross
e. Shuri
My partner and I would love to win because this season means a lot to us cos we 1st met physically after online dating for a while on the 14th February. That day was the beginning of a life long journey for us, we are 6 years in marriage now thankfully.
Five Characters are –
1. Black Panther
2. Erik Killmonger
3. Klaw
4. Shuri
5. W’Kabi
Thank you.
My Partners are son who will be 8 monts old on the 14th and my husband. My husband and i are currently going through a rough path for now…this oppurtunity will afford us the chance to rekindle our love with our son who will be 8 months on the 14th…..thus will really be a thrilling experience.
Name of 5 actors in Black Pather:
Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong’o
Danai Gurira
Daniel Kaluuya
Letitia Wrigt
My partner is my best friend Chizara. We met in secondary school. More than 13 years later we are still going strong. She’s never had a real Valentine date and I was planning to give her to best Val weekend ever, but I lost my job and, my boss wouldn’t to pay my salary. So I’m tightening my belt till something comes up. She’s been a good sport, staying happy and being amazing, I really wish I could treat her to dinner and movies. Shes currently out of a job herself at thr moment so we are two broke friends. She’s so special but has never been lucky in love or been in a good relationship. I never met anyone so positive about everything. I hope I get this.
5 character from the movie are
Nokia
Okoye
Ramonda
Eric Killmonger
Klaw
My fiancee has never been treated on Valentine’s Day in her previous relationship she already counted the same for this year and I needed this ticket to surprise her thank you Aunt Bella
Names of Black Panther Characters
1. T’Challa
2. Okoye
3. Ramonda
4. M’baku
5. Nakia
My partner is Joshua simply because he has been there for me. I’m currently planning an event and he’s stood by Me providing emotional support and all the assistance I need. He has been wonderful to me and I cherish our friendship so much. I know he’s going through a rough patch and I know this date will cheer him up.
5 characters of the movie:
1. Nakia – Lupita Nyong
2. Black panther – Chadwick bosman
3. Shuri – Letitia Wright
4. Okoye – Danai Gurira
5. M’Baku – Winston Duke
As usual ..for only those in lag
I will love to win this for my husband and I, he’s a very busy man and this will be a perfect opportunity to get him to unwind and enjoy the day.This will also help us spend quality time together, it will also help reignite our love for eachother and to also enjoy the moment coz life is short and life is best enjoyed with our loved ones.
Five characters in the Black Panther movie are
Nakia – Lupita Nyong’o
Shuri- Letitia Wright
M’Baku – Winston Duke
okoye – Danai Gurira
Black Panther – Chadwick Bosman
My partner (husband) and I should win this because we have never won a couple’s giveaway before, it’d be very thrilling and exciting for us if we do. I really hope and pray we do!
Five characters in Black Panther: Erik Killmonger. T’Challa. Nakia. Okoye and Shuri.
His name is Mr. Grumps.
We’ve been together for 5years, We got married in 2016, had a baby 2017, his birthday is on the 17th of Feb.
Being with him has been beautiful, he makes my heart skip every morning I wake up to see him beside me. When I think of a life without him I swear I almost get a panic attack. Even more beautiful is seeing him with our child, he’s a wonderful father and the most devoted husband ever.
Dear Mr.Grumps. I pray I bring as much happiness and joy to you and our kid as you bring to us.
xoxo
Busie.
Being new parents has been a blessing and also a roller coaster ride. We haven’t been on an intimate outing since we had our baby (July 2017) it would mean a lot to us if we get to be part of the lucky winners.
1. T’chaka
2. Ramonda
3. Shuri
4. Klaw
5. T’Challa
I can’t find my comment oh! Permit me to post again.
My partner is Abimbola Babalola. It’s very rare to find a lady in these times that sees your worth and weaknesses and has decided to push through life with you. That is who Abimbola is to me. It’s not a cliche when i say she has really been there for me mending all my shortcomings and supporting me the way i can’t even begin to explain here. I just want a chance to say “thank you” to her and this might be a good way to do that this season. I know she will be wow-ed when this happens. Thanks.
The 5 Characters from the movie:
1. Nakia – Lupita Nyong
2. Black panther – Chadwick bosman
3. Shuri – Letitia Wright
4. M’Baku – Winston Duke
5. Okoye – Danai Gurira
my partner is my best friend. we both are single. loool. we haven’t spoken in a while now cs she’s mad at me, winning these tickets will mean to her that i went extra mile to get her back and that i’m truly sorry.
5 characters from the movie:
Sydelle Noel – Dora Milaje
Winston Duke – M’Baku
Angela Bassett – Ramonda
Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa / Black Panther
Daniel Kaluuya – W’Kabi
My babyboo Is Tunde Adewumi, that I usually refer to on comment section if necessary, on some BN posts, I would love us to win this giveaway because we have never gone out before during valentine, not because we don’t wish to but because of some financial reasons, we mostly celebrate it together at home, exchange gifts. I sincerely hope we win so we could spend this year’s valentine outdoors. March 2018 will be our 4 years relationship anniversary. I LOVE MY BOO… He’s my everything… >>>.
1. Erik Killmonger – Michael B Jordan
2. Everett Ross – Martin Freeman
3. M’Baku – Winston Duke
4. Nakia – Lupita Nyong’o
5. Okoye – Danai Gurira
My partner and I work so hard we hardly have time to go out and have fun and we sort of the adventurous type.. I would like to spend some time with him and relax and have fun and if we win.. I think we will get the opportunity that we have been waiting for.. And if choose us we will really appreciate it and we’ll tell everyone about our experience
Here are the names if the cast
Michael B. Jordan -Erik Stevens
Martin Freeman – Everett K. Ross
Daniel Kaluuya -W’kabi
Chadwick Boseman -T’challa /black panther
Lupita Nyong’o -Nakia
Thanks
My partner is my husbae of 4 years. He is my bestfriend, my soulmate, an amazing husband and a responsible father. We have been so occupy in rising her daughter that we have stop having fun as alot of parent can relate. This is an opportunity to just rekindle our love and friendship.
Five characters-
Black Panther
Erik “killmonger” steven
Nakia
Everett K.Ross
Shari
Thank you😍
My partner and I would love to win because this will re-ignite the spark in our relationship as we both haven’t had time to go because of our busy schedule. This will be our first outing together in 2018.
5 characters of the movie:
1. Black panther/T’Challa – Chadwick bosman
2. Nakia – Lupita Nyong
3. Erik Killmonger – Michael B. Jordan
4. Okoye – Danai Gurira
5. W’Kabi – Daniel Kaluuya
Major shout out to BellaNaija for constantly putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians. I would love to win this on behalf of my parents. They would be married for 25 years in May, but they are currently having issues in their marriage. This, I can attribute to some financial constraints they are experiencing. Anyhow, I really want my parents to grow past this grey past and move on together. Please make this happen for me pretty please!Thank you.
The 5 characters of The Black Panther Movie are :
T’Challa – Chadwick Bosnan
Erik Killmonger – Michael B. Jordan
M’Baku – Wiston Duke
Nakia – Lupita Nyong’o
Okoye – Danai Gurira
My Partner is Mr John Onuoha my husband . My partner and I should win because WE BOTH LOVE YOU BELLANAIJA!!!!!!!!!!!!lol……WE LOVE YOU……..
Five characters in Black Panther are:
1) Nakia
2) Erik Killmonger
3) M’Baku
4) Okoye
5) W’Kabi
My Partner is John Onuoha, my husband for life!!!!!. We deserve to win simply because WE BOTH LOVE YOU BELLANAIJA!!!!!!!!!WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!
Five characters in Black Panther are:
1) Nakia
2) Erik Killmonger.
3) M’Baku
4) Okoye
5) W’Kabi
I would love to go with my partner simply to surprise him. He always initiates going out and he actually wants to see the movie more than i do. I think winning this would be special for us cos he is about the sweetest person i have met. I hope i am picked as i can imagine how happy this would make him feel.
The characters are below:
1. Klaw
2. Nakia
3. Okoye
4. Ramonda
5. Shuri.
Thank you Bella naija for this.
Hi, this would be an pleasant treat for #mySuperWoman (itz personal like that!) She has been simply awesome since we got married in ’16 and had our baby in ’17. i have always wanted to #aweshock her in appreciation, however my surprises always seem to fall short. she loves movies and though i’m not sure she’s in thai dishes i am certain she loves ‘exotic’ #wink!
5 characters; T’Challa/Black Panther, Shuri, M’Baku, Ramonda and Zuri.
#HappyValBella!
Dear Bellanaija,
Five characters of Black Panther are;
Okoye
Ramonda
Nakia
T’Challa
Shuri
I just got into my first relationship at 26 with the sweetest guy on earth and I have never experienced Valentine as a couple. I have run out of ideas on what to do for my partner or where to go until I saw this post.
First, my partner has been anticipating seeing Black Panther and taking him on a movie date during its premiere weekend would mean the world to him. Secondly, I have been eager to try Thai Food and this would be a great opportunity to experience this with my better half.
Please make our Valentine special.
Thank you.
My partner and I should win because I Would love to pamper my partner this Valentine period because he’s been there for me through so much, a job loss, a life threatening illness and the sound board for every idea I have. He’s an amazing boyfriend and father who puts his daughter and I at the top of his list. It would be nice to make him feel special.
5 characters from the black panther movie:
Angela Bassett- Ramonda
Andy Sekis- Klaw
Sterling K Brown- N’Jobu
Florence Kasumba- Ayo
Lupita Nyogo- Nakia
I would like to win this fir my partner and because I Would love to pamper my partner this Valentine period because this past year, he’s been there for me through so much, a job loss, a life threatening illness and the sound board for every idea I have. He’s an amazing boyfriend and father who puts his daughter and I at the top of his list. It would be nice to make him feel special.
5 characters from the black panther movie:
Angela Bassett- Ramonda
Andy Sekis- Klaw
Sterling K Brown- N’Jobu
Florence Kasumba- Ayo
Lupita Nyogo- Nakia
I would like I and my husband to win this giveaway, because we have been married for three years now with an adorable boy and we’ve gone through a rough patch as a couple. This year we decided to be intentional about making our marriage work despite our differences. One of the ways we identified that would create a bond between us is going out on dates, which is quite difficult for us because of tight work schedules and school runs.
Therefore, this giveaway would help us to bond during this season and would be a step in the right direction to making our marriage work.
PS: We have never won any giveaway before, and it would be awesome to win this.
The five characters in the Black Panther movie are;
1.Lupita Nyong’o Nakia
2.Michael B. Jordan Erik Killmonger
3.Angela Bassett Ramonda
4.Letitia Wright Shuri
5. Chadwick Boseman T’Challa
Thank you BN and all the sponsors.
My wife is a Marvel addict(you wouldn’t want to sit by her when she’s watching any marvel movie)
She has watched all! From Hulk-Ragnarok and we have both been looking forward to the premiere of Black Panther, so much that Valentine’s Day has been postponed to Friday evening for the premier of black panther; we plan to rendezvous after work. So, if are lucky to win the experience for free + lunch, we’d be stoked!
I don’t want to win for myself, I want to win for her.
Our favorite characters are: Black Panther/ t’challa, Eric Killmonger, Okoye, W’kabi, Nakia, to name a few.
Thank you so much bella naija… It was a beautiful gift we received. We have never had Thai food so the meal we had was simply delicious and the movie was definitely worth the hype. In one word, Fantastic!
Can I say thank you a million times?…. cos I want to. Thank you cos you made us (him) smile.😚😚😚