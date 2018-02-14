Iman, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg join ‘Black Panther’ Cast for The Cinema Society’s New York Screening

The cast of ‘Black Panther‘ Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and the director Ryan Coogler were joined by several stars in Hollywood for The Cinema Society’s screening of the movie on Tuesday (February 13) in New York City.
The star-studded premiere was attended by Tyra Banks, Iman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Joan Smalls, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Roberts, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Chris Rock, Al Sharpton and more.
See photos below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin
Whoopi Goldberg…… Big SIGH!
I LOVE Whoopi Goldberg’s outfit. She is like “leave me alone jare. I’m old”. I like that woman. Leticia Wright on the other hand – warrisdis.
Leslie Jones cleaned up. I like. Jessica Williams looks very strange. Like a rebellious child pageant winner. Gugu looks odd as well. I hadn’t realized she was so light skinned
Danai Gurira is BAE!!!!! Gorgeous sister! Chadwick Bozeman….my heart! Young Paris and Iman for the Best Dressed; they got the Memo!