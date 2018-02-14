BellaNaija

Iman, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg join ‘Black Panther’ Cast for The Cinema Society’s New York Screening

14.02.2018

The cast of ‘Black PantherChadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and the director Ryan Coogler were joined by several stars in Hollywood for The Cinema Society’s screening of the movie on Tuesday (February 13) in New York City.

The star-studded premiere was attended by Tyra Banks, Iman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Joan Smalls, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Roberts, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Chris Rock, Al Sharpton and more.

See photos below.

Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira

Naturi Naughton

Iman

Tyra Banks

Whoopi Goldberg

Paris Hilton

Letitia Wright

La La Anthony

Alicia Quarles

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Leslie Jones

Jessica Williams

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Padma Lakshmi

Sherri Shepherd

Condola Rashad

Joan Smalls

Robin Roberts

Gayle King

Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock

Ryan Coogler

Al Sharpton

Michael Strahan

Kenan Thompson

Michael B. Jordan

Young Paris

Chadwick Boseman

Maxwell

Clive Davis

Omari Hardwick

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

3 Comments on Iman, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg join ‘Black Panther’ Cast for The Cinema Society’s New York Screening
  • Ada February 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Whoopi Goldberg…… Big SIGH!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Weezy February 14, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I LOVE Whoopi Goldberg’s outfit. She is like “leave me alone jare. I’m old”. I like that woman. Leticia Wright on the other hand – warrisdis.

    Leslie Jones cleaned up. I like. Jessica Williams looks very strange. Like a rebellious child pageant winner. Gugu looks odd as well. I hadn’t realized she was so light skinned

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Danai Gurira is BAE!!!!! Gorgeous sister! Chadwick Bozeman….my heart! Young Paris and Iman for the Best Dressed; they got the Memo!

    Love this! 6 Reply
