Iman, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg join ‘Black Panther’ Cast for The Cinema Society’s New York Screening

The cast of ‘Black Panther‘ Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and the director Ryan Coogler were joined by several stars in Hollywood for The Cinema Society’s screening of the movie on Tuesday (February 13) in New York City.

The star-studded premiere was attended by Tyra Banks, Iman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Joan Smalls, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Roberts, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Chris Rock, Al Sharpton and more.

See photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin