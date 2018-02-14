Jay Jay Okocha, Obi Asika in attendance as Integral launches 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Hospitality Packages in Nigeria

A number of high-level guests that included former Nigeria captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Obi Asika and Aisha Falode were in attendance as MATCH Hospitality AG and Integral launched the exclusive sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hospitality Programme in Nigeria.

Pascal Portes, Chief Operating Officer of MATCH Hospitality, said: “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by MATCH Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. “Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup™ environment.”

Abimbola Ilo, Managing Director of Integral added: “We are delighted to act as the Exclusive Sales Agent of MATCH Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Official Hospitality Programme. After months of negotiations and discussions this deal clearly confirms Integral’s pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team.”

To ensure football fans across Nigeria receive the first release of information on travel packages, they should register their interest by sending their requests to Deolu Lamikanra (deolu@integralsande.com) or (hospitalityrussia@integralsande.com)

Photo Credit: Tosin Gbela.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content