Eyes On YouTube! 10 Vloggers To Watch Out for In 2018

Gone are the days when conventional TV reigned supreme. YouTube, since its inception, has offered viewers a much wider platform for visual entertainment and social interaction. It also now offers a new and exciting way for people to show off their creativity and voice to the world, and there are literally thousands of channels for nearly any interest. Whether you want to find a new hairstyle to wear to an event, learn how to cook mouthwatering dishes from your favorite movies or TV shows, see what goes on in other parts of the world or keep up with news or information on your community or company, YouTube has something to offer.
It took Nigerians quite a while to get their presence felt on the YouTube space, but now there are tons of Nigerian personalities taking the video service by storm, bringing comedy, beauty, gaming and advice videos every day.
While the platform has introduced us to great minds including Toke Makinwa (Toke Moments), Olisa Adibua (The Truth) and Yemisi Odusanya (SisiYemmie TV), there are several other upcoming stars that you should definitely keep your eye on. We have researched and found 10 YouTubers we think you should definitely check out and keep tabs on this year.
DigiDels
This channel is still brand spankin’ new, but it’s already thought provoking and informative. DigiDels in her channel simply talks about what is happening in Digital Currency space. She shares information on topics relating Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, in hopes to bring in Nigerians onboard. DigiDels believes it will liberate developing countries out of poverty. She also guides newbies in the crypto field on how to make some money in the process. While the channel does not have a huge following yet, she continues to bring out happy and real content for her viewers.
Eniola Abumere
Nigerian photographer and vlogger Eniola Tito Abumere uses his platform to talk about issues that matter to him. Although the vlog was initially created to promote his photography business – Eniola Abumere Photography, his content has since expanded to include helpful reviews and tutorials, as well as relationship advice via the “Just tryin’ to help a sista out’” series where he lets women know what men are really thinking! He is quite a pro at calling things out in a hilarious, constructive way; you definitely want to subscribe to his channel.
Delphine Okobah (The delphinator TV)
Graphic designer, event compere, red carpet host and former beauty pageant contestant, Delphine’s videos focus on African film (especially Nollywood) reviews, previews and interviews with movie cast-members with occasional forays onto the red carpet.
She also sometimes includes travel and personal vlog content. This girl is quirky in the absolute best way and she is easily one of the best rising stars on the Nigerian Youtube space this past year.
We cannot wait to see what she is bringing to 2018.
Fisayo Fosudo
Fisayo Fosudo is an innovative and creative strategist, visual storyteller. Fisayo is a unique brand developer with a background in economic analysis, brand communication, and technology with judicious proficiencies. His vlog offers content related to tech: reviews and tech world updates. His videos are a soothing antidote to all the bluster and bore that infects too many tech review channels. His camera work and eminence is really very professional that you can’t watch one of his videos without learning something new.
Valerie Egbuniwe
If you are looking for content related to style, beauty, lifestyle and tech, then you must go to Valerie Egbuniwe’s YouTube tech channel. She also lets her viewers in on the thrills and struggles of being a Nigerian girl with big dreams. With a filter-free, tell-it-like-it-is approach, she’s certainly one YouTuber you must follow.
Malik Haruna King (Askdrmalik)
A medical doctor, Sex Therapist and public speaker, Malik Haruna King runs the Askdrmalik channel on Youtube. His channel features helpful pointers on how to take charge of your health and happiness. He shares get practical medical solutions for healthy living and better sex, providing solutions/answers to health and sex questions, concerns, and problems. His sex facts, sex tips, and sex therapy principles are popular features. Not only are his videos engaging, most of them are also very thought-provoking.
Veronica Brownie (Lifeasvknowsitt)
If you’re looking for an upbeat YouTuber, look no further than Veronica Brownie. While her lifestyle channel is fairly new, she has been consistently posting videos that are sure to put a smile on your face. Her YouTube channel, Lifeasvknowsitt, is filled with tutorials, POV event coverage, fan Q and A sessions, and brilliant collaborations with similarly awesome people.
Towmeey Ifeanyi Omowole (King_towmeey)
After watching just one of Tonmeey’s videos, you’ll want to be best friends with her – she’s cheerful smiley and relatable. Her channel is all about fun, happiness, serious laughter and extreme BANTER!! She shares her thoughts on different topics ranging from food and beauty to health e.t.c. Long story short, her talent to inform and entertain at the same time is why you need to immediately subscribe to her channel and watch out for more of her videos.
Eric Okafor
Co-founder Howtotechnaija.com and Social Media Influencer, Eric Okafor is one person to follow on Youtube. His channel is well on its way to establishing itself as a top-tier tech review destination. Like other tech channels, you’ll find some unboxings, tech and gadget reviews, set up videos. It is a tech channel, yes, but it’s so easy to connect with Eric as his unique and fun-loving personality really shines through his videos, a big part of why this channel is so great.
Ayo Olatoye and Ore Badmus (Aymustube)
Aymustube is Youtube channel from two crazy friends decided to share their fun and creative life with the world. The “AY” in AyMus is Ayo Olatoye, the maestro himself, camera and graphics wiz, always on the move searching for more. His ideas of fun are quite. While the “Mus” in AyMus. Ore Badmus, the drama queen in the mix. Their exciting and often messy escapades are exactly the sort of entertainment YouTube excels at. Their channel is relatively new, they have shown no signs of slowing down.
Over to you guys! What channels do you recommend? We’re ready to hit the subscribe button!
Nice but also check out Lights Camera and Cheeks on YouTube
But you have no content.
Hey Bella Naija and Staff! This is a great list, but there are other people that I think need to be on this list such as Stephanie Ani, Bunmi Eleshin and Tayo Aina Films. They all have amazing content that I’m sure everyone will like.
as usual. if u research the writer knows them all personally…… checked all d channels dont even have more than a handful views on each video… radarada
This comment is exactly the reason why Nigeria is WAY behind- The Nigerian mentality is f—ed up. What does views on the channel have to do with the quality of content that these you tubers have created. And you’re clearly a sad person and more so a hater because I checked the metal health video channel she has at least 2 videos that have more 7000 views. She has taken her time to impact people positively. What have you achieved in your own lifetime? whoever you are man or woman change your ways and your thinking and try to see the positive in people not the negatives. Trust me you will be a happier person! Enjoy your weekend ma/sir.
this post is supposed to make them known, why would they post people who already have enough views? lets not read meaning to everything. i feel this post is to encourage them and make them known to people.
Build your network then. This excuse that people know people so therefore, is stale. Truth is, its the people you know that you can leverage on to get to where you want to be. And it’s not a bad thing at all as long as you use them the right way. I follow Tito’s channel and he has amazing content. Whether the views are many or not is not even important seeing that we are more interested in Bobrisky than we are in meaningful stuff these days.
Peace.
You make a fair point. But the views weren’t the point of the post. They all make great content… But yes… Writer knows them personally and or is on the list as well. Makes the entire thing a giant doughnut.
Nice channels
Let me sell my market mine is barely 3weeks ….
Largerthanlifealice i am going to be doing vlogs ,sharing my views on life issues ,food,travel and plus size fashiion…
kindly subscribe to my channel …
God bless.
I love LifeasVknowsIt.
it’s such a fun channel…
Oh i stumbled on one youtuber “afrolicious”.. she is actually very natural and her natural hair tips are realistic. You should check her out
Lol no misstechy or techcity? This list is obviously incomplete
Miss techs haven’t been consistent
Thanks for the love BN. It means a lot cos this Youtube thing ehn. Lol. Cheers. Here’s to a year of awesome, entertaining and insightful video content. 👍🏾
Awwww
Nice, happy for them all. I hope to make the list someday.
You guys can check mine out at Notabellatv on YouTube.
I see everyone attacking the guy that said this list is simply filled with one persons friends list. While it is a great list and all these YouTubers make amazing content I am sure they are all aware that this is a biased list that had absolutely zero research put in. Just a list of friends of the BN contributor. And I am hoping the creators on this list do not fool themselves into thinking this is any type of accolade or meaningful recognition. Keep doing what you do and maybe someday a stranger who loves your content for the quality and not the friendship will write about you.
I also have a theory… The writer is on the list as well. El oh El.
But no one said these YouTubers are the best. The title is “10 YouTubers to Watch”
*shrugs”
I’m here for Fisayo🙌🙌
I think there a lot more YouTubers in Nigeria that could easily have made the top 10. People like Mecksoncrownbtv, sassy Funke, ademolavictortv, misstechy, akah Nani, anyway, it’s my opinion as I love them.
It’s not a Top 10 List. It’s “10 Youtubers to watch”
my name is STEPHANIE ANI, I have over 70 videos on my channel and I post 3 times everyweek since I become consistent not more than 5 months ago, please check out my youtube channel youtube.com/stephanieani
Yes people pls check out Stephanie’s channel. She’s definitely among my 10 to look out for in 2018. Plus, she’s an amazing and affordable Make Up Artist. Much lov always Steph! Keep doing you. 💙
YouTube: Stephanie Ani
Why is Nigerianabroad, sassy Funke, Stephanie Ani not on that list???