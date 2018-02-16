Nkem Says: Can We Talk About Something Other Than Your Children?

I have nothing against kids. I must let you know that from this outset. In fact, I wish I could go back to being one right now: I’d get fed, bathed and given a lot of things for free; I’d be celebrated, adored and cuddled even when I am not in the mood for it …but that’s okay – it’s better than having to play games and beg for it now. I would have someone always cleaning up after me and cooking my meals for free, and when I do make a mess or tell a lie, it would be cute. No one would break up with me over it or talk behind my back. When I throw a tantrum or kick up a fuss over the most minute and stupid thing, I’d be pacified and given treats.
What wouldn’t I give to be a child again?
But, being an adult right now who is single, no kids yet and overworked, if you want company or even my friendship, please spare me the harping on about your kids.
A colleague and I had a Facetime conversation, a couple of days ago, to discuss how I could assist with a project he was working on and possibly draft a schedule for coaching sessions; but somehow, he managed to include a detail about his 26-month old son (who I must say is a “terrible two”) in every aspect of our conversation. Every single communication involved a logistic around his son, Otito: how he has had to child-proof his home; how Otito is so big, clothes for his age do not fit him; the way his heart is broken every time Otito refers to his wife as mummy, but calls him by his name, Peter; and how he needs to schedule Otito’s next haircut. At first, I was trying to be polite as the expectation is that you act all nice and say that anything regarding a baby is cute; but before long, my face constricted into a frown because I was not particularly interested in a blow-by-noseblow account of his son. I just needed to know the times he wanted to meet. I was close to screaming: WTF?!
I have nephews, if I wanted to chat about kids, I would call my mother and ask her about her grandchildren. Why did I have to also endure the ranting about a child by someone who ostensibly needed my help? And thinking back, every other conversation with this person over the last couple of months has been similar. We’d become allies of sorts, but I still know little about him because we never get beyond Otito. It left me wondering why I have this man in my life at all.
Did he even wonder how his going on and on about his kid would make me feel even for a second? Besides being irritated and ready to curse him out, there were lingering feelings of inadequacy.
I felt left out.
I want to have a child I will also dote on, but perhaps it is not my portion at this time. I am single. I am unmarried. I should be able to mull over these things in my own private time, and not be forced to deal with that reality while discussing work as well!
Okay. Maybe I am being extra, and the feeling of being left out only came as a whiff… but if there is a chance your side talk would have that effect on me, and your intention is to seek my assistance, why would you be so inconsiderate and self-centered?
Certainly, I am not saying that you cannot talk about things or people that are important to you. Small talk is nice, it even brings people closer, but it would be great if you can strive for relevance and connection. Think about it, it takes two people in sync to make an interesting or even germane conversation. If you are there to talk about work with someone who does not have a kid, refrain for making 80% of the conversation about that and instead talk about the things you both have in common, for instance, you both breathe in air, you work with the same company and you both live in a country called Nigeria. The list is long. Spare them the tedium of talking about your child. You must have a handful of people in your social circle who do have kids, save this gist for them!
Thank You.
It’s one of those things that happen Nkem, and it’s really not a big deal. I bet you’d do the same once you have kids.
My sister-in-law is ALWAYS talking about My niece and she’s 11 months. I love hearing her talk about my niece anyway, I’ve gotten to understand babies and motherhood a little bit from her. I see myself making a conscious effort not to do the same as well. But I honestly think it’s not as irritating and annoying as you’re making it out to be.
I find it completely inappropriate to talk about kids 80% at a work related meeting whether the other party has kids or not. This is not only with regards to kids, i had a phone call with someone I was considering having a business relationship with and she went on and on about the happenings in her life this month. I really just wanted the info i needed sent to me not to talk about how your boyfriend escaped unscath from an accident. Or how she lost her grand mother. It is one thing to have your spouse or that you have kids come up and have a short conversation on them but move forward. Focus on the issue at hand then if you want to connect on a personal level you can discuss the kids or the family after that. The other party can also easily wiggle their way out if need be i.e not interested, since the main purpose of the meeting has been accomplished.
@ Jummy, difference is that is your SIL discussing your niece not some random work co-worker going on and on about their kid. Huge difference!!! You would not go to a job interview waxing lyrical about your kids, no matter how excited you are about said kids. Yes, it is different with co-workers and colleagues, you want to connect and build relationship but to do that you need to find common ground and build on that. A one sided conversation on some topic the other party is not interested in is not how to connect.
Nkem you’re one mean spirit.
You wanted to discuss project with someone who thier 2yr old is giving a hard time….
So why didnt you just politely tell him that you will call back later ……or give an excuse to gett off the phone .. that will have taken only a min to do ..
Instead of writing a whole article about it….
And I don’t understand why people should choose to disscuss thier private life to a non-relative ,colleague or stranger. Not everyone who listens understands or cares …..
Nonetheless, I have noticed quite a no of people this days have this stand offish and insensitive behaviour towards children. I actually thought this was only done abroad …..
Only Nkem is irritated by men (especially Nigerian men)
Only Nkem is irritated by hearing about little kids
Nkem needs Christ
Nkem needs help
Nkem, you is sick 🤒
the girl is a complete idiot. I don’t understand why bellanaija keeps posting her articles.
bellanaija I dont understand u guys sef. sweet juicy gist u will not post.
sarah jessica Parker, kim catrell, sex and the city drama u didn’t post
tom brady was locking lips with his son, u did not post
monique netflix drama, u did not post
tiffany haddish was spilling tea about beyonce fight off another woman who was throwing her self at jay z, u didn’t post
quincy jones was spilling all the tea in china about Michael jackson and Marlon Brando. u didn’t post
instead its toke and nkem ndem and big brother naija u keep posting. rubbish rubbish nonsense. u do big brother naija update everyday how many comments does it generate. zero comments. highest 1 or 2 comments smh.
You sound like an Nkem hater. Lol
Nkem cannot win for losing. There is a time and place for everything. If its business, keep it business. I don’t know how that is being mean.
There’s no need to attack Nkem because she has a very valid point. Even though i have children of my own, i wouldn’t ramble on about them at a business meeting. People should learn to reason objectively and get their priorities right; instead of being so rude on this platform.
@ Me, No one is attacking Nkem, people shouldn’t divulge on personal issue at all , about any aspect of their private life to strangers , 👌. However, in this case Nkem called the collegues phone (not work place) , to talk about project!
Nothing everyone knows how to keep private stuff from the publics knowledge….
Writing a whole article about it makes her not even better than the culprit himself.
You need to read Nkem’s past articles, they are often so exaggerated……. in comparison to other regular columns on BN!
Honestly, objectivity and Nigerians are planets apart. Nkem and I are opposites in this regard, but it doesn’t invalidate her points. If you watch ‘The Real’ on Youtube and read the comment section, you’ll see how Tamera is always blasted for always bringing up her children in every topic with these famous lines, “y’all I have 2 kids”…lol. I don’t mind it though as I loooove babies, but others do-as is their right.
Lol @Really, so because she called him with personal phone to face time it gives him the right to drag his family business into the conversation? And how do you know they were not talking with official phones? I have read Nkems past articles, they are hardly exaggerated. They are just really interesting. Which is why you came to read this very post and comment on it. Smh. Dont be negative, she has a valid point.
@Really!!! I really hope you can clarify the point you are trying to make. Are you saying because she faced time the guy, it is automatically ok that he discusses his kid on a business call? . You had stated “ in this case, Nkem called the colleagues phone (not work place)…” Pwhich by the way was never stated as the case in the original write up (People have official cell phones), but that is neither here nor there. The question is did the guy know Nkem was calling with regards to the project and was this the agreed number he could be reached on for said business? If the answer is yes, then not sure what your point has got to do with anything? When you give your personal phone number has a contact for an interview, when the company contacts you, you don’t claim that because you were contacted on your personal line (not work place) it is now ok to discuss personal topics. Did you also miss the point where she said this has been going on for awhile? So it is obviously not a one time issue, where she could have just disconnected the call and it would put a stop to it. That Nkem is an acquaintance and not a stranger does not make it ok to begin going on about your personal life when the call is obviously business related. Even people that are friends as in golfing buddies, when they meet for business lunch or dinner, focus on business first then once that is sorted out can begin discussing other issues, either party can decide to leave or run at any point because business or the purpose has been accomplished. It is simple business etiquette.
Lastly, we write/ speak based on our personal experiences. On this topic, Nkem is being no different I.e drawing from her personal experience not sure why people are getting offended by this, is it because it has to do with a child? . I won’t say I am a huge fan of most of her topics either but I think you may be letting that deter you from objectively reading this article.
My take – I love kids as they are generally funny and honest with their emotions. However my kind of love for kids is not the maternal tyep. In other words I don’t look at kids and wish they were mine. Matter of fact, I can only take them in measured doses. Same way i can only take people in small doses. Part of that may be because my maternal genes haven’t been activated yet as I have no children. That being said – I can only bear to hear about your lovely and super sharp kids in measured doses. A picture once in a while is cute but too many, becomes a spam to me and my inbox. One or two videos every six months is special and oh so adorbs. However daily videos of your kid being a kid is not that special “to me”. Same way you can’t relate to my dating woes in 2018 cos well you found loved right in college and now you an experienced married woman is the same way I can’t relate with keeping up with your darling kids daily exploits – oh see, tope is singing mans not hot! – is like yeah don’t all kids sing any songs overplayed by their parents??I just don’t have a frame of reference and can’t relate…sorry my friend of 20 years. There is got to be a like-minded mother’s club that live for these sort of children chronicles but until I become a mom, I just won’t be able to naturally relate.
Question Now -is there a nice way to tell people to not send me too many of pics of their kids? I can’t think of a non-douchey way of communicating this. 🤓. Same to my obsessed pet owners – your dog is cute but stop spamming me with videos of your pets after you have dressed them up. Ugh?
@Bruno – If you want to hear American jist, then log on to American Website and get it. I totally agree with the writer. I have kids as well, and I am very conscious in not wanting to bore/overload others with details about my kids. Unless you are parent, in most cases, you are more likely not to mind sharing or have others share info about their kids, cause you can relate.
If its a business call, keep it business.
Bruno is so silly. To think he actually got likes baffles me. Thing is, serious commenters are few and far between now on this blog.
@ Ajala & Food, your comment is so long …….
Anyway, I opened this column to read because of the title !
‘Can we talk about something else than your kids’
If you dont want to listen to people talk about thier kids , then find a way to end the phone conversation…….
Life’s so eazy…….
it so unprofessional from the guys part no doubt , but should an entire article be written about it …..
I hope you never have a terrible two year who is constantly experimenting with everything and driving thier parents round block….
To be honest I’ve only seen a few articles from nkem and they were quite bland and nothing intriguing….
How I miss atoke’s banter…….
Lol. So I have this friend, anytime I buzz her for something, I always start with pleasantries and asking after the family. Next thing, like 6 pics of her son will drop on my phone. I kid you not 😂😂 why do ppl do that tho? Why not answer “he’s fine thank you”?