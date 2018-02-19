“It Works as a Popcorn Spectacle” Read James Amuta’s Review of Marvel’s Black Panther

One notorious self-proclaimed film culturist once opined that it was disrespectful for anyone to expect him to turn off his brain in order to enjoy a movie. His angst was stirred by what he termed gender-biased praise for a film, which in his book wasn’t as good as some of his wet dream kick-ass movies with strong Spandex-clad female protagonists. His rant almost seemed rooted in a teenage misogynistic fantasy.
He was riled by the fact that audiences worldwide had been reacting solely emotionally to Wonder Woman, as the new poster child for pseudo-feminism. Personally, I faulted his reasoning, insisting that viewers were allowed to connect and react emotionally to works of art and fiction, which is no less a valid perspective to appreciate a film from. (I can’t wait for his take on Black Panther)
Oh, he went ballistic, and I could sense he was sobbing as he typed more senselessly defensive words to soothe his self-righteous indignation at what he described as gender-based emotional blackmail – in his defense, he postulated that Wonder Woman, another superhero movie, was unapologetically promoted as a female superhero eye candy, featuring the sexy Gal Gadot in the lead role, directed by a female, and thus targeted at gullible female fans, and pussy-whipped men (like me) who would shamelessly support a terrible film just to impress or at best avoid the wrath of an ever expanding powerful crowd of pseudo-feminists on social media.
But in all his excessive need to masturbate in public just to prove he had a deeper, more intellectual level of film appreciation, the self-styled authority on film forgot one crucial factor. His mantra: “don’t ask me to turn off my brain” was already greatly flawed. Because, for a grown man to walk into a movie theater to watch a superhero movie where the characters brandish superhuman strength; stop 50 caliber bullets with their bare hands, and move at speeds that would make the Bugatti Veyron look like World War 1 food supply truck – that grown man already left his brain at home. That’s why the superhero sub-genre falls under the fantasy category, and the fact that you read the original comic books as a child does not automatically make the story an authoritative biography.
One would argue that only a fool goes to see any superhero movie, or any movie entrenched in the fantastical, only to come out complaining about not getting Schindler’s List. If you want to see a biopic just so you can argue historical accuracy, please go watch Ali or even settle for Citizen Kane.
Now, that we understand that our righteous friend, though unbeknownst to him at the time (and I doubt, even now), had left his over-educated brain at home before he went to see Wonder Woman, let’s quickly move on to my present predicament.
I took my own brain, and I almost left it on when I went to see Black Panther.
Marvel has perfected the art of selling opiates to the masses. They’ve been peddling mind-altering substances since they expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, in collaboration with Walt Disney Studios – they’ve designed a psychotropic substance so advanced, and like any clever peddler, they’ve targeted the entire Negroid race – from the continent of Africa to Antarctica – anybody with an iota of “blackness” in his/her biological or social genealogy has been targeted.
Blaxploitation films are back with a vengeance. Nostalgia floods in, and we remember Shaft – and its inglorious sequel Shaft in Africa. Richard Roundtree and Samuel L Jackson both played the eponymous character at different times, and oddly, at the same time in its later reboot. And Black Panther is the most recent attempt at reviving Blaxploitation films.
I really don’t have a problem with Blaxploitation films or any other film genre that exploits the emotions, cultural connection, and sensibilities of a people based on race or gender. I actually expect to see more of such films. I encourage it. But if you’re going to sell me on a mind-altering experience, you better deliver on the highly anticipated and greatly desired high.
Black Panther did not deliver that high. Black Panther was promoted aggressively as a keg party where all the guests would be served a large bowl of chicken wings and fries with all the beer you can drink, but instead delivered a soiree where the guests got a sandwich plastered with mayonnaise and a plastic cup of decaffeinated soft drink.
Black Panther had some amazing moments. Not Deadpool amazing, though. Not even close to Logan. But there were moments. Andy Serkis who played Ulysses Klaue (or Klaw) delivered a performance reminiscent of Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight. Serkis played a lovable bad guy to perfection. Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler should have sat down with Tim Miller (Deadpool) and James Mangold (Logan), to discuss how to get a superhero movie started, because Black Panther could surely use a more powerful opening sequence. A lot of times, you could feel the film reaching out to you with an apology through the screen, begging you to pardon the sluggish pace, predictable plot, and uninspired set-ups.
Black Panther kept reminding me to turn off my brain, despite the fact that I already turned off all my smart devices – phones, tablet, and of course my brain. But the film made me realize that I also needed to turn off my genes – to turn off the African in me, as it kept infuriating me with its extremely nauseating depiction of the “African accent” – I wanted to pull my hair out, but realized I had very little, and resisted the urge to beg the lady in front of me to pull out her hair in protest of the cringe-worthy ill-rehearsed accents that kept harassing me throughout the entire film.
Michael B Jordan vs. Chadwick Boseman – just like in their encounter in the royal ritual combat, Jordan bested Boseman effortlessly, and just as it applies in that line which is perhaps one of the more memorable lines from the movie just before he throws Boseman’s character off the cliff, “is this the man you call King?” (or something like that), my take out from that scene was that Jordan was asking a much deeper question, “is this the best black guy you could find to play Black Panther?” Jordan delivered a much more charismatic performance as Killmonger and as the other short-lived Black Panther. Then there was Forest Whitaker as Zuri. Oh, that’s it. We had to have a heavyweight actor in the movie with nothing heavyweight to do, except for taking the sharp end of a spear in elegant fashion.
“Did he freeze?” – the whole play on freezing provided a much-needed icebreaker, but throughout the film I kept hoping for an explanation why the Black Panther kept freezing in front of Nakia – none was provided. So the entire bit about freezing worked well as a much needed albeit unexplained comic relief.
Oh yes, for anyone who’s probably only just been on a Safari to Kenya or Tanzania – the film’s depiction of Africa would seem impressive. For those who’ve never visited “Africa”, the depiction would be magical. But for Africans living in Africa – especially the Nigerians who had a massive sad laugh as the sequence set in “Sambisa Forest, Nigeria” played out – the production designer did not even come close to convincing real Africans (this sequence alone should be nominated for a Golden Rasberry Award). Oh, sorry, I forget – I turned off my brain.
It seems like a large part of the production research was carried out on Google. The research teams were either too “afraid” or too cheap to board a few planes, jump on a few buses, ride on a few horse or camel backs, ride on bikes and tricycles to some of the not-so-remote African societies/ communities/ tribes/ locations depicted, to make first-hand observations in order to enhance the cinematic experience. But then again, Black Panther is not Schindler’s List – and there’s no expectation of cultural accuracy – it’s simply a superhero fantasy film, so I’m afraid I’m really not making much sense when I argue that a film based on someone’s fantasy should reflect or even remotely resemble a people’s present or past realities. After all, to most foreigners, Africa is a very large country. So, let’s just make a film that exploits this African mythology, and give the world one more reason to believe Africa is just a third world country with many colorful tribes, where all its citizens speak with a dreadful accent.
Finally, I grade the film a generous 55%. It works as a popcorn spectacle. Not deserving of all the hype. And perhaps may not impress Africans and persons of African decent as Marvel had hoped the film would. It will make a lot of money, but won’t hold as much cultural significance as other Blaxploitation films like Shaft, Superfly, Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, and John Singleton’s Boyz in the Hood. I may be wrong, and black people may be more forgiving than the ones I shared a movie theatre with. They may remember Black Panther more fondly in the future.
However, I’ll recommend you see Black Panther, just so you can enjoy the amazing performances delivered by Michael B Jordan and Andy Serkis. Hopefully, the sequel will make all the necessary adjustments required to transform Black Panther into a cinematic opiate potent enough to satiate the long-starving appetites of a culture in need of a worthy black superhero.
trying too hard…
Like you said, James Anita, you turned off your brain.
I definitely agree with you. I was having a discussion with my friend about this movie too. The one thing we could agree on was the failed attempt at the accents. Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker didn’t stand out in this movies(I’m not sure if that was the goal). I guess you can say this film is needed for the black culture. But I wasn’t blown away. Other works by Ryan Coogler have been impressive. Boseman’s performance in this movie wasn’t as impressive as his previous works like “42” and “Marshall”.
Africa is a continent! not a country ah
Abeg Abeg!!! the movie was fantastic.
Which Accent would you like to hear considering Wakanda is a fictional country in Africa.
For once i disagree with this reviewer… its just a movie, nothing serious. I genuinely would like to see critics like this write their own scripts and birth it to film, then we will know how good or bad things are.
SO much for not being as good as Dead-pool yet it blew the opening weekend box office figures of most marvel movies till date save 1.. It is sssssssssssssooo deserving of the hype biko
we don’t need critics to birth films, they critique that’s why they are called critics. I think we should do away with the lame argument of “if you can’t do it then don’t have an opinion.” then i guess everyone that has ever complained about a statesman should first rule/be in office before asking for efficiency.
That said, my friend and I also laughed at the accents and concluded that it was a fictional country anyway, so we can accept the “fictional” accents lol.
(Thinking out loud: But why a fictional Wakanda though? I thought other Avengers operate in real cities (well except for the Asgardians), anyway I digress)
James was really upset sha LOL. And by the way, we all know Box Office earnings does not always correlate with how good a movie (plot, acting, production) really was.
Why a fictional Wakanda? Why a fictional Gotham? Y’all need to stop! There’s nothing to see here!
The funny part is this criticism holds no ground. It sounds like when you just want to rant with nothing substantial to say.
The accents used are different regions of Africa not a specifically country.
I laugh when Africans complain about stupid things. But real complaints and critic about crucial issues they are mute.
That’s so absurd.
@carlifoniabawlar
You sound dumb. So you haven’t watched a fictional movie before. I bet if it was a white based on fictional characters, it will be a different tone. Africans are always praising white and what they do but let it be one of them all of a sudden they have a lot to say. Smh.
The writer of this article was on point. Marvel did a good job at belittling blacks. Fictional or real I don’t know when Africans started speaking so slow talkless of Nigerians. Chadwick’s dialogues were almost lullaby. I don’t know why forest Whitaker and Angela’s roles were background. Maybe it was to give younger casts more shine in the movie. People should watch the movie for their entertainment and not buy into the hype/ black strength. This movie stereotyped Africa over and over.
Coming to your comment, box office sales goes to confirm what the critic is saying. Black exploitation. Giving bread crumbs to hungry us since we all are in desperate need for recognition. Instead of fantasy let’s all work towards having many real wakandas in Africa.
Unfortunately tony, most Africans don’t understand your point of view.
This lame ass critic was choosing superhero movies to compare with Black Panther and he chose Logan and Deadpool? I stopped reading when I got to that part, Mr Man you are not a critic, you just want to be controversial for the comments, take your two secs of fame and cash it in the bank.
@Seriously to say you are dumb as a rock would be an insult to its mineralogical components. If you can’t understand sarcasm and rhetorical questions then get the f off the ‘interwebs’. Olodo.
@carlifoniabawlar
My bad. Sorry for calling you dumb. I was shocked too because I’ve noticed your comments here a lot and you sound smarter than that. The whole article and comments like Tony are so offensive and stupid that I didn’t pay detailed attention to your comment. I just took read it face value. I know you are not dumb
this reviewer is trying too hard to sound intelligent, and she has failed terribly
As in, eh! The pseudo-intellectuality is high with this one. You want to hear “African” accent? There is no African accent. Just like Yorubas and Igbos speak with different accents, so do (the fictional) people of Wakanda. You, Mr. Critic, need to board a few planes and jump on a few buses to know that there is no one “African” accent.
“she”? Is James Amuta a “she”? :/
Are you reviewing a movie or settling personal scores? You didn’t have to spend so much time “yabbing” the guy you had a disagreement with in the past. It made you look petty.
I loved the article. Well written
There is such a thing as a bad African accent on tv. You know it and we all know it when we hear it
I stopped reading after you said the team didn’t make an effort to visit Africa. That tells me you are so uninformed about the movie and the effort the team put into it.
Actually, in one of the press runs, Ryan Coogler (the director) said he spent time in South Africa and Kenya (with Lupita Nyong’o’s family) before shooting the movie. He had to go back to the states because he was getting married.
Based on all other so called African accents by Westerners, the accents in this movie were actually on point. Most of the accent was South Afrrican. M’baka’s accent was Nigerian.
Go back and see the movie again. This time eat a bowl of isiewu and palmie before going so you won’t take things too seriously.
The kids love it and that’s all that matters.
Wakanda forever 😍😂
Exactly. Plus, I’m certain I watched a feature on the African costume designer who was given quite a generous budget to understudy some of the Eastern African tribes and replicate their clothes, fabrics and jewellery for the movie. The producers were in there doing their homework for this one.
And it’s late and I was really tempted to just skip and pass but…. there are two kinds of black people who will go and see Black Panther. Those who were the descendants of stolen slaves and those who aren’t. In all real honesty, the real benefit of this cinematic experience isn’t really for us unaware, non-enslaved Africans whose reality is so separate. Especially us West Africans, since South Africans had the pain of apartheid at their doorstep. It’s for the first set of black people, the ones who’ve waited hundreds of years to finally have this representation. Now, all those gofundme campaigns to raise tickets for black school children to see it, the continued shoutouts from black celebrities (Oprah & co) just all made sense. Movies like this one with the underlying text which tries to paint an alternate story of what blackness might have meant if the colonizers hadn’t discovered Africa… This movie was mainly for black Americans and I’m really glad it was made. Even little nuances like the stolen treasures STILL being kept in western museums (white Westerners, sha, just simply lack shame when it comes to all their historical evil deeds)…. or KillMonger’s final words at the end about burying his body in the ocean, so he can be like his ancestors who preferred death to captivity…. it’s a shame you felt it was better not to take your brain with you.
Marvel got it right and maybe not 100% right but they certainly gave much more than your 55% rating.
socially awkward, you made good point but disagree with you that it was mainly for AA. It was actually mainly for Africans in Africa. If our ancestors protected their people and land well, managed their resources without heavy exploitation, not this heavy corruption be unified then wakanda will be true story of Africa. White colonizers won’t have so much access and the continent wont be in as much shambles. We are even worstamongg ourselves. The change for the black race all over the world starts from Africa.
Africans, court is our hand.
This review goes straight to trash, just yapping nonsense.
Thank you for this great review. Everyone has been trying to have my head since I mentioned that the movie is over hyped and clearly doesn’t depict Africans but maybe East African culture only.
The main theme of the story which is about all the whites have taken from the black nation was even lost in the poor delivery and attempt to make all Africans the same.
Blaxploitation !!!!oh please sit down. Isnt Blaxploitation about type casting blacks as inferior in movies. Movies where the black face is the side kick proffering his allegiance to a white face in exchange for a pat on the back or charity case benefiting from the graces of a shiny white knight. Soo because blacks go out and see a movie were they are celebrated(No uncle Toms) we getting exploited!!!!!?. So when we go out and watch harry potter/lord of the rings/ fifty shades are we being exploited too??. Wack review👎
EXACTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is another facet of it. I think someone was right when they talked about pseudo-intellectualism. Probably watched a video from a “Dr” on youtube or something. lool
That is not what blaxploitation is about.
what is a popcorn spectacle actually? like logically what exactly is a popcorn spectacle?
spectacle: a visually striking performance or display….
popcorn..
i actually googled “popcorn spectacle” cos well i thought that was a phrase from the cool kids that I didn’t yet know about.. it isn’t a cool kids phrase btw, the author made it up.
so, the movie was a visually striking performance for popcorn? people watching it bought lots of popcorn? or a popcorn spectacle in that popcorn is generic and everyone eats it? which is pretty ridiculous because we all love popcorn, it is the shit!
Anyways, English is not awa moda tongue.. we don’t understand popcorn speictakle. lool
Now, I still haven’t seen the movie “sigh” so maybe I should hold off on a response, but I will address the issue of blaxploitation.. it irks me when people are quick to scream that especially as it concerns movie, and black stories etc.. THERE AREN’T ENOUGH SUPPORT FOR BLACK FILM COMPANIES!!! Black people for all their talks do not support them, actors need to get paid etc.. there is only so much they can do. yes, the money goes eventually into marvel’s pocket but it doesn’t derail from why people are excited.. it isn’t the film scenes or sequence or whatever that excites people (although, take me chadwick!!!) it is the fact that for once, it is an entirely apt representation of the story as it is to be told.. green lantern was initially drawn as a comic but was played by a white guy… etc etc
could more efforts have been put into it, probably (as lets face it, nothing is every entirely perfect) but WAKANDA is the one country. they are not trying to tell the story of the entire african continent.. wakanda isn’t depicted as such (get facts right) – re the accent, yes it would have been nicer i imagine, but i will let that pass… it is a hollywood produced movie, they drew their actors from people in hollywood.. it is an a-list movie for that matter. Smaller budgets might benefit from this pleasure but realistically, i don’t imagine a movie of this kind will.
now back to blaxploitation- you are mixing things up and i have watched hoteps video make this same argument. I’d hate to think whoever wrote this subscribes to hotepism.. until black film companies are supported etc, this is what will keep happening. should we stop watching movies then because they are bankrolled by big production companies? What you should be putting pen to paper to complain about is how these big companies do not promote black projects enough.. Taraji Henson was in a movie was proud Mary, it came out earlier this year and not a peep for it concerning publicity. I was soo disappointed. You want to make a change, you want to be as intellectual as ever, start from there. Black panther is worth the hype and just because it attempts to tell “african” stories does not mean you put it on a higher standard than any other movie. the critics above are nothing but bellyache really.
Yes,i have said this much although i haven’t seen the movie. sue me! loool
Lol. Dude did you watch any of the interviews? Coogler specifically says that they were attempting the Xhosa and not some generic African accent. Y’all should get off your faux intellectual soapbox.
What okadas and keke Napepe/tuk-tuks are you on about? Wakanda (a mythical place) is technologically advanced. You think they would still be on tricycles?
I’m black of African descent and the themes in the movie were more than appealing to my Pan African views. I loved it!
And dude, learn what words mean before you use them, I’m no movie buff but your list of Blaxploitation films is errrrr… WRONG (in Trump’s voice). Yeye dey smell.
Bullshit.
Marvel’s movies are fantastic, intellectual and thought-provoking. It’s funny how this random reviewer thinks this movie is an opiate, meanwhile the best Pulitzer prize winning papers in the world are lauding it as a cinematic masterpiece. James, do you know better than the New Yorker and LA Times what makes a great film? I’m sure you do.
I watched the movie it was spectacular. Maybe watch it again this time take ALL of your brain cells with ya. Reading your review it dont seem like you can afford to leave any at home. By the way it was given a Score of 97% by rottentomatoes.com were all the top notch nerdy movie critics hang out allllll day long to just give intelligent reviews , with just a few lines no lenghty thesis as (aintnobodygottimefordat) cough cough watschaname again..
***Maybe watch it again this time take ALL of your brain cells with ya. Reading your review it dont seem like you can afford to leave any at home.***
😂😂 Wicked! James has been jammed with this review. Lol lol
Exactly it’s not ‘Schindler’s’ list. It was a feel good movie, that felt good to me. It was good enough for me. I wasn’t expecting anything else. The cast were the hype for me especially Lupita and Danai and the reason I actually had interest in the movie. It had a basic plot, but the characters delivered. Will probably watch it again. I didn’t like the accents either but at least it sounded East African in my ears. I would have tweaked some costume choices, case in point the ankara wrapper T’chaka wore when T’chala was in a trance. That material was too cheap for a King. Ankara is not the only African fabric. Also, I don’t like ‘swagger’, I think its childish (why do their heads move a lot), so Chadwick’s reserved masculinity and interpretation did it for me than Michael’s. Also, Lupita and Danai killed it. I would like to see them in a James Bond movie. There is no question to their acting talents. Lupita’s sensuality is undeniable! I like the depiction of such femininity-practical, distinguished, regal, and sophisticated.
Dude I agree with the accents issue. It gave me headache. But then I realized that they were trying to encapsulate all of Africa in one movie. So I asked myself, which accent could they have depicted without excluding or offending anyone? I ended up liking the fact that all of them spoke different types of African accents (albeit poorly). Fyi wakanda is somewhere between Nigeria and Ghana and Okoye’s character only speaks Hausa.
F9 for you darling. Wakanda is somewhere between Kenya and South Africa. The scenery, clothes accent etc. Ryan Coogler also visited those 2 countries when he was writing it to study and research well. Also, there was only 1 accent that was Nigerian there and it was the head of the jibari tribe, I forget his name right now. The rest were supposed to be South African/ Xhosa
You give up a half baked bias review with a sloppy serving of blakspliotation , hell nawh to the nawh nawh nawh. Blacks are woke since the 80s dont come here playing on peoples intelligence. Heres a new word Black shaming yeah take that to the bank becos that is what you and others like you are doing. Coming here low key Shaming black people for wanting to feel good about a positive film about the race albeit a fictional film. Na who you sef elp with all your yeyefowl grammer mtchewwww.
Wakanda is a fictitious African country that borrows from different African cultures; the Zulus of South Africa, Igbos of Nigeria , Yorubas, Himbas of Namibia, Shonas of Zimbabwe, the lesothos and a host of others. There are tons of articles , interviews and youtube videos that shed more light on this.
IGNORANCE IS NOT BLISS, MY PEOPLE
*basothos from lesotho*
Na man blaxpliotation movies were based on mostly negative stereotypes of black people. They were low key racist. This movie broke clean clear of negative stereotypes of blacks . Thats why its been aplauded globally. The only people not happy are the ones who enjoy negative stereotypes of blacks. And how do you speak of schindler’s list and this movie in a review. They are absolutely different genres.
. Accent? well come on did you stop to wonder what accent the actors in Game of thrones used they are fictional. Your review doesnt hold water and misleading.
Wakanda has always been moved around East African countries in the comic. and in the marvel cinematic universe (mcu), it was stated to be located in East Africa in Captain American: Civil War. So if they have East African accent, that’s quite apt. Wakanda is landlocked in East Africa shown on the map in to MCU.
Mr / Mrs critic,stop wasting your talent here.Go to rotten tomatoes and show your prowess.Your mates are there.Like it or not,Black Panther is a good movie on all counts.Most striking is the fact that it was directed by a 31-yr old black guy.Can you try that in Naija?
Clueless review. Just name dropping cliches that you feel may make you look clever but dont add up , Yep Pseudo-intellectualism at its foot in mouth, embarrasing best.
@Tony from your comment I gather you went to watch a movie with no understanding of what the Marvel franchise is about. You have gone to watch a fantastical movie expecting accurate historical depiction of an African country. In the voice of Trump #sad. You should have done your research. I agree with you, you’ve been exploited Loooool, but blame it on your ignorance. Now instead of crying wolf here why don’t you contact the producers explain your folly and I can guarantee you would be reimbursed. Lesson here is Don’t just attend events just to belong do your research ok. Pele. The rest of us who understand the difference between reality and fiction actually enjoyed the spectacular production and were able to receive the subline positive message.
So Tony u are going to rant about accent and acuracy of african location and you just gonna let it slide that these Afrreakcans could fly dressed as cats, vanish from one place to another, use palm mirror to draw somebodys soul and command them, digital wrapper tinz. You gonna let all that advance african witchy techology slip by. Loool you are not serious oooooo.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I really enjoyed the movie. Something I haven’t been able to say in recent times. I saw the flaws, but more than anything else I saw the great effort to deliver something very African given that Africa can’t be boxed into one country, accent or style. They tried to be as inclusive as possible. I left the cinema with a smile and will check it out again next week. Fantastic movie.
I have been deliberating whether to comment or not…..
reasons I love the Black Panther movie:
1. Majority BLACK CAST … think of how many black actors got paid in an industry that there isn’t enough work for them, imagine if there are more like this every year.
2. Putting BLACK storytelling in everyone’s face or lips, yeah, black lives do matter.
3. Truth nuggets in ‘supposedly fantasy movie’ –
– Africa is resource and mineral rich and was ROBBED blind as a continent .. check!
– Africans are intelligent, have evolved social groups … check!
– There is angst from descendants of Africans taken in slavery about why ‘they’ let it happen… check!
– In Africa, it IS survival of the fittest! (Sorry!) ..Check
– The western world think the same ‘Africa’ they send AID to is the only Africa that exists and are shocked at how evolved we really are .. check
I could go on… there are so many other reasons
I also like its portrayal of the female and the young and their part in Africa’s victory.
(Laugh… african juju is advanced technology…-just kidding)
Most importantly, The story that is told, can become everyone’s reality if there are no other stories told. I live in a mostly white country, the cinema was packed full, me lone black in my ankara, I was proud that for once, people like me are the ones we are ALL looking at ON THE SCREEN, and my children’s friends can ask, what it’s really like.
Let’s keep it going. I am organising my youth club to go watch. Sorry for long post.
wakandaforever o jare!
This one is just speaking English and trying way to hard at this critiquing thing. Yes, you are entitled to your opinion. Granted. But if the movie was bad, despite the hype, most of us would have been able to see through the “BS”. Most of us have brains you know? Besides it’s a marvel movie for Pete’s sake! It’s not like it was a biopic on King Jaja of Opobo. What do you want Angela Basset and Daddy Forest to do for you in the movie again? They were given their roles and they played it. Would you prefer a spin off involving their characters? For me the acting was satisfactory. I wasn’t expecting a lot of theatrics. Those who needed to infuse humor in their lines did so perfectly. Duke Winston, Letitia Wright and Gurari (hope i got that right) were able to own their characters flawlessly. It was a great movie, again, for a marvel flick. So please Ms Critique we have noted your write up but “we will not take it o!”