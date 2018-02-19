The #BlackPanther Revolution! Chadwick Boseman covers Rolling Stone Magazine

‘Black Panther’ is fast becoming one of the biggest superhero movies of of all-time, breaking Box Office records by raking in $218m on its debut weekend.
41-year-old actor, Chadwick Boseman who plays lead in the film, covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine. He speaks on being a part of the film, owning his blackness, playing the superhero, and more.
Read excerpts below:
On the world finally having its first African superhero movie: It’s a sea-change moment. I still remember the excitement people had seeing Malcolm X. And this is greater, because it includes other people, too. Everybody comes to see the Marvel movie.
On ensuring Wakandans had African accents: I had to push for that. I felt there was no way in the world I could do the movie without an accent. But I had to convince [the studio] it was something we couldn’t be afraid of. My argument was that we train the audience’s ear in the first five minutes – give them subtitles, give them whatever they need – and I believe they’ll follow it the same way they’ll follow an Irish accent or a Cockney accent. We watch movies all the time when this happens. Why all of a sudden is it ‘We can’t follow it’ when it’s African?
On embracing the sheer scale of the ‘Black Panther’ production: The money and manpower it takes to create this entire African world – it’s a huge production. But this is not Star Wars – this is a black superhero movie! What would it mean if it didn’t happen? You’d be saying there’s a second class of Marvel movies. A second-class citizenship.
On the films blackness being insperable from its appeal: Some [black] actors will say, ‘I don’t want to play a character just because he’s black,’ and that’s great, I’m not saying they’re wrong. But that’s missing all the richness that’s been whitewashed.
For more on Chadwick Boseman visit Rollingstone.com
Preach my BoseMan!!!!!!. Great fictional movie with actual facts that blacks every where need to be aware of. Very happy to have contributed my 10% to this worthy ministry of blackexcellence.
According to some AA’s,
the movie promotes black on black violence,
the directors made AA actor aggressive & uncultured while the actors of African descent were classy and cultured.
the movie also indirectly disses black people globally that they achieve anything without the UN’s help.
I haven’t watched it I’m only letting you know not all black people see the movie as “black excellence”.
Thank u very much dust. I watched the movie in a sold out theatre standing ovation after the closing credits. Maybe you should watch it yourself and form your own opinion. Its a free world after all. Just letting you know x
I have already formed my opinion on whyte supremacy. They are just making off dark skinned people by using actors that look them.
Besides watching movies and listening to music puts the mind and brain in a hypnotized state.
You and your kind can keep funding whyte supremacy.
Well if u were confident with your opinion why u got to come at me fronting other peoples!? You do know its not a crime to have your own opinion?. Just saying dust. Have an opinion on your Lane dust. Stop spreading your dust to my lane.
