African Models at NYFW, Lupita’s Black Panther Red Carpet Looks, SLAY Festival Street Style & More on BellaNaija Style!

#BellaStylista: Issue 20 | Paint the Town Red!

Danai Gurira caught our attention last night at a recent Black Panther event. The Zimbabwean who plays Okoye in the movie attended a press meet daring to impress in Nigerian brand – Lisa Folawiyo Studios.

The printastic Anwulika dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 Kwenu collection draws inspiration from Eastern Nigeria’s Igbo prints and features interesting art on the silk fabric including an inner t-shirt style with notable Isiagu designs depicting the head of a lion, a nod to the origin of her character’s name.

Traditionally, the Isiagu was given only to a man when he received a chieftaincy title. The shirt is usually worn with a red fez hat or the Igbo leopard cap but in modern times that gender binary is becoming less and less relevant.

She complimented the eye-catching dress with olive green pumps, a ring on each index finger and simple yellow gold earrings.

Danai commanded attention adding to the sophisticated style, she kept her hair cropped short with intricate designs on the sides, talk about #BlackGirlMagic!. She rocked a subtle beauty look with neatly lined eyes, dramatic lashes and glossy pink lips.

Throughout the tours, press viewings and premieres, the cast of the highly anticipated movie which is based on an African nation have been making strong fashion statements but Danai brought true Afrocentric style with a made in Africa brand.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chance Yeh

As New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018 comes to an end, we counted a good number of inclusive shows with appearances from Adwoa Aboah, Grace Bol and others who keep pushing change in the industry.

Take a look at NYFW runway’s most intriguing African models — some fresh faces, and others a few seasons in. Here are the models that made lasting impressions this week.

Nykhor-Nyakueinyang Paul

In 2015 this Sudanese model began a movement via her Instagram page when she slammed casting agents, designers, hair stylists, makeup artists for being racist and with that, started campaigning for social change. Having begun her modelling career at the age of 17, the 26-year-old has walked for top brands including Balenciaga and Vivienne Westwood. At NYFWFW18 she made an appearance at the COLOVOS and Christian Siriano shows.

Adesuwa Aighewi

This half Nigerian, half Chinese model has been described as one of fashion’s most outspoken models. She’s a free-spirited lover of travelling. In an interview with Fashionista, she credited her family for keeping her very grounded in an industry that can easily alter priorities, models’ views of themselves or lead people astray. She walked the runway for Alexander Wang‘s Fall/Winter 2018 show.

Shanelle Nyasiase

Based in the US, Kenyan Shanelle is one of the most wanted models right now. She gained recognition for the many eye-catching editorials she has been featured in and walking for Miu Miu, Gucci, Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs each time delivering black power to the runways. Tom Ford, Christian Cowan and Sies Marjan were some of the shows she was in this season.

Mayowa Nicholas

Since she won the Elite Model Look competition in Nigeria, Mayowa has been on a smooth sailing rocket ship and there’s no coming down. Although she missed a spot at the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show in 2017 she continues to be the ultimate designer’s muse from Marc Jacobs to Tom Ford. This year she opened the Ralph Lauren FW18 show and walked for Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and Carolina Herrera.

Adwoa Aboah

Golden girl, Adwoa had a pretty amazing 2017, from landing a British Vogue cover to a feature on Pirelli’s “Alice in Wonderland” themed calendar and winning two awards at the British Fashion Awards, the mixed-race activist is showing us that she’s ready for another exceptional year of modelling as she made an appearance at the Coach, Bottega Veneta, R13 Denim shows.

Blésnya Minher

Originally from Angolan descent, Minher made a mark in Paris during the Spring/Summer 2017 runway shows of Christian Dior, Valentino, Miu Miu and Kenzo. Attending NYFW for her first full show season, she walked for Bottega Veneta, Brandon Maxwell, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.

Ogbewi Imade

The Nigerian superstar based in Paris continues to place among top African models alongside Mayowa Nicholas and Shanelle Nyasiase with a busy New York fashion week slate that included Dion Lee, Adam Selman, Ulla Johnson, and Christian Cowan.

Aicha Bassoum

This young Senegalese model made her runway debut this year at New York Fashion Week 2018. She made a great impression walking for New York-based womenswear brand Priscavera.

Olivia Anakwe

The rising star who dreams of living without limits on her pseudo-Instagram page has more than 50 shows under her belt. She was discovered about two years ago at her sister’s graduation lunch in Westville in Chelsea, NYC by New York Model Management. Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung and Mansur Gavriel were some of the shows she walked for at NYFW FW18.

Mari Agory

Sudanese model Mari was discovered at age 20 by a photographer while attending her junior year of college but so far has proven that although she was discovered at an advanced age in model years, she was born to walk. She featured in the Christian Siriano 10th anniversary show that also had Ashley Graham and Danielle Brooks.

Grace Bol

Grace is no newbie to the NYFW. The Sudanese model has been an advocate for dark-skinned girls across the industry, featuring in regular in publications like Vogue and i-D. She walked for Self Portrait, Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Gabriela Hearst this season.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Peter White/Frazer Harrison/Slaven Vlasic/Fernanda Calfat/JP Yim

Hollywood star, Lupita Nyong’o has proven herself to be a standout style star, thanks to way too many spot-on fashion moments to ignore. Through the many #BlackPanther tours, premieres and press events, she owned her style and made the world her runway!

With the help of her glam team; stylist Micaela Erlanger, makeup artist Nick Barose and hair stylist Vernon François, she pleasantly surprised us this week – From Gucci dresses to statement accessories, keep scrolling to take a look at Nyong’o’s best fashion moments this week.

At The Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in a red Cushnie et Ochs ensemble from their Pre-Fall collection. She paired the simple classy look with statement golden neck rings and exclusive messenger rings from jewellery designer Douriean who is also responsible for the fierce jewellery pieces in the movie. Lupita’s hair was styled with a sleek front leading up to a braided crown, which accentuated her glossy rust lipstick.

At The Screening Of Marvel Studios’ by The Cinema Society

Lupita showed off her curves in a sheer Dolce and Gabbana dress a few days ago carrying a Lee Savage infinite space clutch with Lorraine Schwartz bronze gold and diamond thunderbolt earrings and gold strap Jimmy Choo sandals to finish her look. She donned adorable soft puffs on her head with the perfect nude on dark skin makeup with warm, bronze tones to highlight the complexion.

At Calvin Klein’s Show at New York Fashion Week

She stepped out on Thursday wearing a Calvin Klien outfit to the brand’s Fall 2018 Ready-to-wear show and pastel blue sandals. Still rocking her fluffy mini puffs, Lupita donned a barely-there makeup look with silver earrings.

At a Press Meet in New York

The international film star was fun and flirty in a green leather mini Gucci dress with a plunging neckline. Her hair was styled again in braids and she looked lovely in minimal nude makeup and simple accessories.

Out and About in New York

The superstar strutted through NYC in a Fay double-breasted coat over a lace David Koma dress from his SS18 collection. She paired the standout look with the Grace box bag from Mark Cross and black Manolo Blahnik pumps, finishing off her look with simple Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and dark sunnies.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/ Jamie McCarthy

Valentine’s Day is usually a day when women expect to be wined and dined, bought flowers, chocolates and if you’re lucky diamond rings. You want the cards and text messages and phone calls and to be able to say to your BFF that your Yoruba Demon boyfriend composed a beautiful poem for you. It’s epic when it happens just like that. Sadly most of the time it doesn’t. Often the day catches you clock-watching, upset by lunchtime if no gift has materialized, cursing his name by six and Lord by ten pm that boy is blocked on all social networks.

Why do we put ourselves out there to be disappointed like this? While I do think that there are still generally things only women do, like childbirth and then clearly ‘man things’ like peeing standing up, perhaps its time women empowered themselves to take on a little bit more pursuing and stopped being so passive. If we were sending the flowers instead of waiting with an empty vase,

we wouldn’t be disappointed.

This year’s SLAY Festival #SLAYFestival2018 was the place to be today!

The event which is a celebration of innovation and culture held at the Tafewa Balewa Square and was a parade of gorgeously painted faces, colourful braids, glitter eyeshadows, statement eyewear and much more that we have all come to expect from this urban and cool event.

We will bring you the Best Street Style from the day, but first, check out these #BellaStylistas that nailed festival fashion despite the flaming Lagos heat.

Photo Credit: Instagram | #SLAYFestival2018

Menswear brand JZO has found a place in our hearts, shaping the menswear trad game in Nigeria.

The brand today released the lookbook for it critically acclaimed Ore Mi collection which was unveiled at the 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week with photos influenced by childhood days spent with friends, new holiday clothes and carefree days we now yearn for as the best of times!

JZO’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection is filled with slim-fit silhouettes coupled with contrasting pockets and a bubbly tropical palette.

According to Joseph Ike and Olamide Akindeinde of JZO in an exclusive interview with BellaNaija Style:

This collection was inspired by friendship. Our friends make us or break us, some friends are your links to the past, that nostalgic feeling you get when you remember some friends or the hurt you feel when you friend remember some. In all friendship is a part of who we are.

The season of love is upon us and womenswear fashion brand, MAJU, released a campaign called “Sisterhood”, highlighting the love between sisters. The brand is known to celebrate femininity with previous campaigns and collaborations like the LUX campaign which included a mix of various influencers like Kehinde Smith, Dimma Umeh and more.

What better way to celebrate than with the love between sisters! A sister is a best friend from birth and God’s way of proving that he doesn’t want us to walk alone. – MAJU

The campaign highlights the bond shared between sisters and embraces the unique personalities of each sister pair. From clean lines and colour blocking to prints and pastels, there’s a look for you and your sister.

In celebrating sisterhood, the campaign features sisters; Taiye and Kehinde Awoniyi, Renée and Nadine Audifferen, and Tito Akomolafe and Wendy Akomolafe-Kalu – everyday women excelling in their fields with a strong bond of sisterhood.

The collection is available for immediate purchase at www.shopmaju.com

Wanger Ayu debuted her SS 18 collection earlier this month and it is divine! We love the infusion of metallics and the brands signature asymmetry is as refreshing as ever.

Creative Director of the eponymous brand had this to say about her new collection:

“It’s the Nigerian dream; of growth, of peace, of stability.

It is the Nigerian spirit; of dexterity, resilience, of thriving against all odds.

It’s the Nigerian heart; of happiness, of humour, of hope.

It’s the Nigerian story; of wanting more, of wanting to do more, of wanting to be more. We are constantly in restless motion, because nothing meaningful grows in a comfort zone.” Sticking to our design vision of constantly elevating basics… good clothing should possess a sense of humour, the kind that grows upon us to others. In [Restless] Motion explores on the thoughts of process, the imaginary notion of garments perceived as a human person and it’s essence to grow into its Self, by itself, with itself and for itself. _____ “

Terracotta’s new collection covers a broad spectrum. The new collection features wearable items that can be easily be styled for different ages. For the 20-something squad, there are mini dresses, particularly a teal number with a sexy cut-out slit, and for more mature women, there are matching separates as well as a mustard yellow cocktail dress that would be perfect for a wedding. According to the Terracotta team the Confrère collection is inspired by

… The Bond Shared Between Different Women With Exemplary [Style]. The Collection Is All About Juxtaposition. Placing The Light Against The Dark. The Soft Against The Strong. The Bold Against The Understated It’s About Finding The Beauty Within The Difference

The collection is available right now online at Terracotta and in-store at ZAZAII.

Love is in the air and womenswear brand Makioba just unveiled its February 2018 lookbook for the season of love.

Adding to the brand’s already impressive plus size designs, the outfits range from figure-flattering midis to free-flowing dresses that transition from day to night effortlessly.

Sticking to a romantic theme, there is an abundance of floral motifs and embellishments that give a soft appeal. There is also an interjection of darker colours that can be worn long after the day of love. And, of course, lots of red.

Luxury natural beauty brand, R&R Luxury, presented its award-winning range of products at the first ever Luxury Connect Africa Trade Show and Keynotes in Paris.

The Nigerian-grown brand was one of eight premium brands exclusively invited to showcase its collection of African-made skincare products at the inaugural event last month.

Hosted by Luxury Entrepreneur, Uche Pezard, at the prestige Le Bristol Hotel, Luxury Connect Africa brought together the best of luxury from the African continent and diaspora. The event helped to promote interactivity between Africa’s premium heritage brands and key stakeholders of the international luxury industry through a trade Exhibition and keynotes.

Visitors to the event included luxury investors, media, retailers, distributors and special guests such as renowned stylist, Jenke Ahmed Tailly and models Natalia Vodianova and Maria Borges.

Those that were introduced to R&R Luxury at the event commented on the brands stylish, premium packaging and were impressed with the range of natural made-in-Africa skincare products. The skincare brand and Ghanaian luxury shoe brand, Heel the World, were sponsored by Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) for the event.

Founder and CEO Valerie Obaze who spoke on a panel at the event titled Creating a Contemporary African Luxury Heritage Brand for Today’s Global Citizens alongside Adele Dejak and Aprelle Duany said:

We’re extremely thankful to GCB for supporting R&R Luxury amongst other African SME’s to be able to have a presence at Luxury Connect Africa. The event was a great opportunity for us to meet new people within the African Luxury market, develop business relationships and introduce R&R Luxury to the Global Luxury market.

The brand will launch its new website servicing the UK and Europe on the 1st of March 2018.

Film Awards Season is in full flow, and the British Film Institute, the governing body that promotes and supports the UK Film industry launches its annual BFI Future Film Festival 2018 on the 15th February 2018. One young Nigerian-British film maker Rashida Seriki-Balogun, up for not one, but two awards; The Future Film Lab and BFI Patron’s New Talent Award. The film that has caught judges attention and nudged the preternaturally talented 22 year old into the spotlight is The Fence, a short-film that explores what it is to be young, queer and from different sides of the religious divide of Christianity and Islam.

With the size of spaces people can actually afford to live and work in reducing at astronomical rates, it is important for interior designers to have a handle on (creatively) managing small spaces. The fact that smaller spaces are relatively more sustainable and eco-friendly is also making them increasingly attractive. Every square meter matters so here are a few tips I have picked up along the way….

Colour choice: Although all-white colour schemes are a common solution for small spaces, you could also paint walls in a subtle/neutral colour palette such as soft greys, for example, you can add a few other colours on to these. Do remember to keep the palette cohesive though.

Walls: Where possible, taking down walls will create more open space and this will automatically make a room feel bigger. Do remember to ensure there is design cohesion and a sense of flow through the entire space.

Doors: Sliding doors take up less of your space than those requiring room for a swing. They also allow you to open up space when required and still have the option to close rooms off when privacy is needed. Bear in mind here that interesting use of materials on/for the door itself could also become a design feature that is conversation-worthy!

Didn’t have time to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday? We know, weekdays can be quite hectic so why not treat your Valentine to a great breakfast this weekend?

This french toast recipe by Wovenblends will make every day feel like Valentine’s Day for you and your love, whoever that may be for you.

This dish was fun to create and it’s super yummy too, so I decided to share with my BellaStylistas. Enjoy and don’t forget to follow me on Instagram @wovenblends for more pictures and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos. – Wovenblends

French Toast Recipe

1 loaf of Agege Bread (sub with Challah)

1/2 cup whole cream

1/4 cup milk

2 eggs

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup crushed Raisin Bran Crunch (sub cereal of choice)

Butter for frying

For Syrup

Aunt Jemima pancake syrup

White chocolate chunks

For Topping

Chocolate Shavings

Strawberries

Basil/mint

Raisin Bran Crunch

Instructions

In a clean bowl, combine whole cream, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar together. Mix thoroughly

In another bowl, pour in crushed cereal of choice

Slice Agege bread or bread of choice into semi-thick slices. Pour liquid batter over bread slices. Alternatively, you can dip it in like I did. Leave to soak for 2-3 minutes

Heat up a frying pan and melt some butter

Place soaked bread slices in and cook until browned on both sides. Make sure you monitor the heat

Transfer bread to a plate and top accordingly.

Note: to make the white chocolate syrup, combine pancake syrup and white chocolate. Melt chocolate in syrup over medium heat, turning occasionally.

Enjoy!

Today is Valentine’s Day and this Minced Beef Rigatoni dish is a perfect option whether you’re single, taken or celebrating the day with friends. This Italian pasta recipe by Wovenblends is a great way to create that special feeling of being in Italy for a romantic dinner on this special day of love. Bring the romantic streets of Rome to your home.

Rigatoni Recipe

1/2lb minced beef

4 cups rigatoni

1 red bell pepper

1 tomato

1 onion (halved)

1 tsp tomato paste

Cooking spray/olive oil

1 garlic clove

3 1/2 cups water (1/2 for blending & 3 for pasta)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1tsp Italian seasoning/thyme

Fresh basil leaves (6 stalks)

1-2tsps Black pepper

1tsp Paprika

1tbsp parmesan

Salt and seasoning to taste

Instructions

Roast tomato, 1 half of the onion, and bell pepper in oven for about 20-30mins

While tomato mix is being roasted, cook pasta according to pack instructions. I like mine Al Dante

When roasted ingredients are done, combine in a blender and pour in half a cup of water. Pulse till smooth

In a frying pan/woke, pour in some olive oil or spray your pan. Then add in minced beef and cook till it is done

Add in minced garlic and simmer for 10 seconds, then add tomato blend, tomato paste, remaining half chopped onions, 3 stalks fresh basil leaves (remaining three will go in later), salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning/thyme and paprika.

Simmer for 5minutes, then add heavy cream and simmer for an additional 5minutes.

Add in Parmesan cheese, and simmer for a few seconds before adding pasta. Stir thoroughly, then add in remaining basil leaves. Let simmer for a few seconds.

Dish and enjoy hot with a side of your choice.

More of a Chicken Lover? Try this Baked Chicken recipe by Wovenblends as well!

Valentine’s Day may be all about love and roses but it’s important to dress in a way that best suits your body and reflects your inner personality.

In the new video on her channel, fashion and lifestyle vlogger Uzo Ukegbu takes us through different Valentine’s day inspired looks for different style personalities.