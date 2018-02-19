BellaNaija

New Video: Yemi Alade – Heart Robber

19.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

New Video: Yemi Alade - Heart Robber

Still basking in the frenzy caused by the music video for Go Down, Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases a new video off her Black Magic album, just before she kicks off the European leg of The Black Magic World Tour.

The Krizbeatz produced afro-pop candy titled Heart Robber was released as a buzz single last year alongside the Falz assisted smash Single & Searching.

The much-talked about song now gets a video treatment directed by the raved Clarence Peters.

Hit Play below!

2 Comments on New Video: Yemi Alade – Heart Robber
  • wendu February 19, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Lovely video, an exceptional music coming from the one and only Yemi Alade ….

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ikenna Egornu February 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Dope one

    Love this! 4 Reply
