New Video: Yemi Alade – Heart Robber

Still basking in the frenzy caused by the music video for Go Down, Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases a new video off her Black Magic album, just before she kicks off the European leg of The Black Magic World Tour.
The Krizbeatz produced afro-pop candy titled Heart Robber was released as a buzz single last year alongside the Falz assisted smash Single & Searching.
The much-talked about song now gets a video treatment directed by the raved Clarence Peters.
