Fuse ODG recruits Bunji Garlin for Remix of Hit Single “No Daylight” | Listen on BN

Afrobeats unites with Soca as Trinidad And Tobago’s finest Bunji Garlin jumps on the remix of Fuse ODG‘s hit single No Daylight.
Listen below:
19.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
