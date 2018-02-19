“Asegun ni wa…” – Watch EmmaOhMaGod’s New Sunday Hymn Special

In a new episode of EmmaOhMaGod‘s Sunday Hymn sessions, he performs the popular hymn “Conquerors Are We” translated in Yoruba as “Asegun Ni Wa“.
Watch the hilarious and totally relatable clip below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
19.02.2018 at By BN TV 5 Comments
In a new episode of EmmaOhMaGod‘s Sunday Hymn sessions, he performs the popular hymn “Conquerors Are We” translated in Yoruba as “Asegun Ni Wa“.
Watch the hilarious and totally relatable clip below:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
This guy is always bursting my brain with this oldies series
Brilliant. I have been able to laugh off my worries.
I really like this guy. I don’t find it very funny but I always enjoy the hymns. Takes me back to my childhood
I really enjoyed this; i had a good laugh especially when the other chorister had to endure bad breath.
The things missing are: the odd colour choral robes with their square hats (think satin purple or burgundy) and the off-key soprano singers whose vocal deficit is compensated for by their enthusiasm.
Good memories of grandma and grandpa. Thank you Emma