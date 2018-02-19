BellaNaija

“Asegun ni wa…” – Watch EmmaOhMaGod’s New Sunday Hymn Special

19.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

In a new episode of EmmaOhMaGod‘s Sunday Hymn sessions, he performs the popular hymn “Conquerors Are We” translated in Yoruba as “Asegun Ni Wa“.

Watch the hilarious and totally relatable clip below:

5 Comments on “Asegun ni wa…” – Watch EmmaOhMaGod’s New Sunday Hymn Special
  • Lolu February 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    This guy is always bursting my brain with this oldies series

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Goodness February 19, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Brilliant. I have been able to laugh off my worries.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • TheTruth February 19, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I really like this guy. I don’t find it very funny but I always enjoy the hymns. Takes me back to my childhood

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • HA HA HA February 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I really enjoyed this; i had a good laugh especially when the other chorister had to endure bad breath.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Physio Tinu February 20, 2018 at 2:24 am

    The things missing are: the odd colour choral robes with their square hats (think satin purple or burgundy) and the off-key soprano singers whose vocal deficit is compensated for by their enthusiasm.

    Good memories of grandma and grandpa. Thank you Emma

    Love this! 11 Reply
