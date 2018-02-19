BellaNaija

BN Playlist of The Week – All Things Vector

19.02.2018

BN Playlist of The Week - All Things Vector

Are you a fan of rap music in Nigeria? You most definitely will be a fan of Vector (Tha Viper). This Week, BN Music compiles a playlist of strictly Vector songs for your listening pleasure.

Do listen and tell us what you feel in the comment section. Remember, you can always find the playlist on the right hand panel of the website. Cheers!

Listen below:

  1. Tuwo Vector 2:53
  2. Wasted Vector 3:22
  3. Angeli feat. 9ice Vector 3:40
  4. Kanawan Dabo Vector 2:42
  5. Emi Vector 3:59
  6. Shiga ft Toolz & Waje Vector 3:45
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Gunshots Vector 3:06
  9. Prey (Cover) Vector 3:02
  10. Seaside feat. Korede Bello Vector 3:21
  11. 8 Vector 3:38
  12. What's That Vector 3:09
  13. The Police Vector 3:24
