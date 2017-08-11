BellaNaija

Fuse ODG’s “No Daylight” Video is the Energy Boost you need this Morning | Watch

11.08.2017

Fuse ODG and his New Africa movement took over the whole of London to bring this new amazing high energy banger.

No Daylight” was recorded in Ghana and produced by Killbeatz.

Watch below.

