Yemi Alade unveils Two New Singles “Heart Robber” & “Single & Searching” feat. Falz | Listen on BN

Off her forthcoming third studio album titled “Black Magic“; Africa’s supreme diva Yemi Alade releases two fresh singles ahead of the set’s arrival.

The award-winning vocal powerhouse gives us a taste of her magic on the dauntless “Single & Searching” featuring Falz, which is accompanied by the mellow “Heart Robber“.

The former is produced by Young D, while the latter by KrizBeatz; and both tracks will be housed on Miss Alade’s “Black Magic“, which is expected to hit stores in 2017.

Single & Searching” feat. Falz

Heart Robber

