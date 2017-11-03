Yemi Alade unveils Two New Singles “Heart Robber” & “Single & Searching” feat. Falz | Listen on BN



Off her forthcoming third studio album titled “Black Magic“; Africa’s supreme diva Yemi Alade releases two fresh singles ahead of the set’s arrival.

The award-winning vocal powerhouse gives us a taste of her magic on the dauntless “Single & Searching” featuring Falz, which is accompanied by the mellow “Heart Robber“.

The former is produced by Young D, while the latter by KrizBeatz; and both tracks will be housed on Miss Alade’s “Black Magic“, which is expected to hit stores in 2017.

Listen and Download below:

“Single & Searching” feat. Falz

Download

“Heart Robber”

Download