New Music + Video: Mayorkun – Che Che

03.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

New Music + Video: Mayorkun - Che Che
Ahead of his “Mayor of Lagos” concert slated to hold at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos on the 14th of December 2017; Mayorkun unleashes a hook-laden single titled “Che Che” to close the 2017 music calendar.

The Davido Music Worldwide pop star triumphs on the ear-worm mid-tempo tune produced by Kiddominant, which arrives after the mammoth-sized success of his last single “Mama“, which is still causing a frenzy across Africa and the world at large.

Che Che” impacts with an eye-popping visual directed by the raved Clarence Peters. Enjoy!!!

Listen and Download below:

Download

Watch the video below:

