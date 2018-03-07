Episode 12 of Professor Johnbull’s 5th Season addresses “Tale Bearers” | Watch on BN TV

On episode 12 of Professor Johnbull‘s 5th season, Nollywood star, Browny Igboewu, stars as “Ikoku” who is an inveterate liar, name dropper and tale bearer who goes about claiming acquaintances with Very Important Personalities including presidents of foreign nations.

In this episode, titled Story People, viewers would be intrigued by how Ikoku spreads his tales from the gullible Mai Doya to Olaniyi, and how he succeeds in making the philanderer, Flash, believe that he can pass his examinations without reading by drinking a substance that will make his brain become sharp.

In the same vein, answers would be provided to posers like what compelled Olaniyi to close his restaurant in a hurry?, Is there a ‘goat-killing license’ for pepper soup joint owners? And is there a ban on beer consumption because of health concerns?

Watch:

